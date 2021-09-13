Inside Tarek El Moussa & Heather Rae Young's 'Magical' Joint Bachelor/ette Party in Palm Springs

The Flipping 101 star and the Selling Sunset realtor have teased that their upcoming nuptials are "happening soon"

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young hosted a co-ed 80s-themed bash for their joint bachelor/bachelorette party this weekend.

The HGTV star, 40, and the Selling Sunset realtor, 33, who got engaged last July, decided to go a non-traditional route with a shared party in advance of their nuptials. The event took place over the course of the weekend at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort in Palm Desert, California, with dozens of friends and family members in attendance.

Both Young and El Moussa's sisters showed up for the event, as did Young's Selling Sunset costars Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Brett Oppenheim and his girlfriend Tina Louise. El Moussa's sister, Angelique, and one of his best friends, Troy Joshua (who was there when El Moussa and Young met), planned the weekend for the happy couple.

Many of the guests shared snaps of the multi-day celebration to Instagram throughout the weekend, giving a peek into the 80s-themed party at the resort's pool, a spa morning, plenty of PDA from the bride- and groom-to-be and multiple group meals.

It's unclear what, if any, COVID-19 safety precautions were in place for the gathering.

As always, Young showed up dressed to impress, donning neon makeup, a visor, a fanny pack and leg warmers to accompany a white one-piece bathing suit reading "Wife of the Party" for the 80s-themed event; a white mini dress with rhinestone-trimmed cutouts paired with a high pony for a night out; and a long white gown with cascading ruffled layers and a corset top for the group dinner on the last night.

El Moussa and Young also filled their fans in on the happenings via social medial, both sharing emotional posts about how much it meant to them to be surrounded by so much love ahead of their special day.

"We couldn't have asked for a better weekend and honestly there wasn't a moment that went by where I didn't feel so lucky to be at such a beautiful hotel celebrating mine and Tarek's love with all our closest friends," Young captioned her post. "It was a weekend for the books and to have our closest friends fly and drive out to celebrate our love meant the world to us. ❤️ Next stop… our wedding!!"

"Every single thing was perfect, from the 80's theme pool party at the cabanas to the private dinner to the spa day, and even just our room was perfect," Tarek wrote in his own post.

"Couldn't have asked for a better weekend and lucky to have close friends that feel like family to us," he continued. "Definitely a weekend we'll never forget and to anyone who's considering a joint bachelor & bachelorette party… DO IT."

El Moussa and Young first met in July 2019 and got engaged a year later, when he popped the question during a romantic boat trip to Catalina Island, California.

Though they've been planning the wedding for quite some time — and teasing fans along the way — the couple revealed last month that they had decided to "scrap everything" and go in another direction when it came to planning their special day, which they've shared is "happening soon."

Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae Young walk the red carpet at the JBL True Summer event.

In a candid Instagram post, Young explained, "I haven't fully shared this but in the beginning, Tarek and I hired a wedding planner, sent out our save the dates, and then after rethinking some things we decided to completely change everything." They did so because Young had been "so stressed," she shared.

"We decided to go in a different direction with the wedding planner, hired a new one, changed the wedding location, and sent out new save the dates that said 'just kidding' on them," she revealed.

Heather Rae Young, Tarek El Moussa

In his own post, Tarek wrote: "Basically when we first started wedding planning, I noticed that she was super stressed out even with the help of our wedding planner and I could just tell something was off."

"Heather thought we were already locked into the initial location but little did she know I was pulling some strings, working some magic, and was able to surprise her by securing our dream spot," he continued.

Tarek El Moussa and kids with Heather Rae Young