Inside Tamera Mowry-Housley's Gorgeous Family Home in Northern California Wine Country

Tamera Mowry-Housley isn’t just an actress, mom and talk show host — she also has a “great nose.”

The star of The Real, 40, and her husband, Fox News senior correspondent Adam Housley, 45, show off their California wine country home in the current issue of Wine Spectator, and reveal Mowry-Housley’s hidden talent for identifying a great glass of vino.

“She tells this story all the time, how she has a great nose for wine,” says Housley, recounting his wife’s great compliment from a sommelier leading a class the couple attended. “I said, ‘It’s all the practice,'” he jokes.

Her husband is a native of Yountville, in Napa Valley, where they were married in 2011, and comes from a family of wine experts. In fact, the couple co-owns a vineyard and winery with his parents, brother and his brother’s wife called Housley’s Century Oak Winery. They even have a bottle named after them: Adam & Tamera’s Field Blend.

The pair and their kids, Aden, 5, and Ariah, 2, split time between Los Angeles and the Suisun Valley, where they live in a Mediterranean-inspired home.

Mowry-Housley, a design lover and occasional home blogger, oversaw a total overhaul of the property. “Because we lived in two different areas, it was time-consuming, but I literally wanted to do one room and one space at a time,” she says. “I think that’s a very practical way of doing it.”

The finished house has a sprawling family kitchen, impressive pool terrace (with an outdoor pizza oven!) and of course, a 400-bottle wine cellar.

To read the full story and see more photos, pick up their latest issue of Wine Spectator, on newsstands, June 26, or visit winespectator.com.