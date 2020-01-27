Inside Shay Mitchell's Dreamy Redesigned L.A. House (Including the Sweet Touches in Her Daughter's Nursery)

Shay Mitchell’s 1920s house on Los Angeles’ West Side reflects her personality: warm, eclectic and worldly.

The Dollface actress, 32, gave Architectural Digest a tour of the dreamy, re-designed home she shares with partner Matte Babel and their 3-month old daughter Atlas.

Mitchell first decorated the space in 2016, but wanted to revamp the interior to be welcoming to Babel and Atlas.

“To be honest, I feel like a lot of people say that they go through a lot of different designers sometimes, and then you’re in a house that doesn’t feel like it’s yours,” she tells AD. “Now, it feels like me, and it has been so enjoyable to be in it.”

By fate, Mitchell realized she had been inspired by the house long before she lived here: in her mid-20s, she had pinned the kitchen to one of her Pinterest boards.

“I remember that the agent sent me a link, and I realized the kitchen was the same that I had saved from years before,” she says. “Once I walked inside, I fell in love.”

Designed with the help of interior decorator Chad Wood, Mitchell re-cast the historic home as a cozy, livable space that mixes old and new elements.

In one of the living rooms, an orbed lantern that Mitchell purchased in Marrakesh, Morroco hangs from the vaulted ceiling.

“A chandelier would have been really expected. I wanted something different,” she says.

Refurbished features give the house its spunk: there’s a marble table in the kitchen’s breakfast nook from Big Daddy’s Antiques in L.A., and a collection of playful vintage statues throughout the bar room.

Each room has its different moods; the other living space is painted a bluish grey and features a dark green velvet couch. “I wanted it to feel soft and welcoming and warm,” Mitchell says. “Something about velvet makes me feel cozy.”

Upstairs, Atlas’s room is painted a soft pink. Above the brass crib hangs a series of black-and-white photos of Mitchell and Babel during different trips.

“It’s always wonderful to have lovely people but also to have places that you’ve been to,” Mitchell says. “Especially with her name being Atlas, it goes hand in hand with all these places that she’s been already without her knowing.”

So, what was the hardest part of re-decorating for Mitchell? Perhaps when Wood convinced her to bleach and resurface the redwood floors throughout the house while she was pregnant. But, she has no regrets.

“This really set the tone for everything else in the house. The best thing I ever did with the house was changing the floors — but maybe not two months before having a kid!”

Read more about Mitchell’s dreamy L.A. home on archdigest.com.