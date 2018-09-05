Pretty Little Lair! Inside Shay Mitchell's 'Chic and Professional' Office Makeover

Shay Mitchell is a business woman, with the office to prove it.

The Pretty Little Liars alum has signed on with Warner Brothers TV to develop new scripted series and reality shows as president of her production outfit, Amore & Vita. And her company’s HQ, appropriately located on the WB lot, is just as chic and inspiring as anyone who’s seen her L.A. home . . . or her backyard . . . or her guesthouse would expect.

RELATED: Inside Ashley Benson’s ‘Sex and the City-Style’ Manhattan Apartment: ‘I Took More Risks’

Mitchell, who is also acting in the Lifetime thriller You alongside Penn Badgely, has an impeccable eye for style, but needed a pro’s helping hand to make her workplace vision a reality.

She turned to Decorist Elite Designer Stefani Stein, to help impart a reception room and three offices for herself and her employees, partner David Dean Portell and director of development Maia Glikman. “Even the thought of designing one room feels like a big task, but trying to cohesively design four different spaces…felt a little overwhelming,” Mitchell says.

David's office.

“I wanted a space that felt professional but yet very cozy, Mitchell tells PEOPLE. “While we have a lot of pre-pitch and writing meetings going on, we are also there late at night going through scripts and ideas.”

Maia's office. Carla Choy

She was also hoping to create a modern style that still payed homage to the unique location. “I wanted to be able to use some of that [history] to inspire our offices,” Mitchell says.

Stein, who outfitted the space with stylish and affordable pieces from Cost Plus World Market, imbued the rooms with more than a few Old Hollywood touches, like velvet sofas, vintage-style maps, gilded accessories and even a couple bar carts.

The reception area.

The actress and producer’s attention to detail came majorly into play when perfecting her professional vision. “[I’ve] learned that your first instinct about a design detail is usually right,” Mitchell says. But, she notes, “I have always enjoyed the final product more when I really search for the right pieces rather than just filling the space.”

Some of those just-right pieces in her personal office include a pair of tufted velvet club chairs, a wooden nightstand repurposed as an end table and a luxe, faux-fur flokati-covered stool, which all complement the dark and moody floral wallpaper.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Shay Mitchell Shows Off her Glam Guesthouse

Stein carried the vibe throughout the other rooms as well, creating a complementary suite that is “light and airy” and “totally unique,” allowing Mitchell to focus on dreaming up her next big thing.

“I love that there are feminine touches throughout the entire space without feeling very ‘girly,’ says Mitchell. The dark floral wallpaper and the pink chairs play nicely off the cream colored rug along with the bookshelf. The chic, professional vibe makes me feel like a business woman when I walk in, which feels great.”