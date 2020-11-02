Inside RHOBH Star Garcelle Beauvais’ ‘Chic but Not Fussy’ Family Home: ‘My Happy Place’

"I wanted it to be nice but not museum-like," says the actress of her Los Angeles home.

Garcelle Beauvais knew that when it came to designing her five-bedroom dream home, nestled in the hills of Los Angeles, she had to contend with her occasionally rambunctious twin boys, Jaid and Jax, 13.

"I wanted it to be nice, but not museum-like," the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star says in this week's issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands now. "I want people to feel able to put their feet up and for it to feel chic, but not fussy. And as my boys continue to grow, I always want it to feel like home."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

That's not to say that the actress, 53, who also co-hosts The Real, didn't also take into account her own busy life.

Image zoom Credit: Joe Schmelzer

"I wanted something I could make my own," says Beauvais, who moved in last November. "I have the loft area where the boys hang out and I have the living room that's more grown-up. It's nice to have designated spaces."

Image zoom Credit: Joe Schmelzer

She decorated the space herself and even executed a showstopping DIY project in the double-height entryway, which features a sweeping staircase. Beauvais combined a 60-in. RH (Restoration Hardware) orb with a chandelier from Amazon. “The fact that I put it together makes it even more special.”

Image zoom Credit: Joe Schmelzer

Equally practical as it is pleasing, Beauvais' home features a spare bedroom turned studio, where she also records her podcast, and a custom glam room where she preps for Housewives filming.

Image zoom Credit: Joe Schmelzer

"I tend to have more masculine taste, but it's fun being girly," she says of the space, which features pink banana leaf print wallpaper and a green couch — the colors a nod to the famed Beverly Hills Hotel. But, she jokes, "My boys want nothing to do with the [glam] room!"

Image zoom Credit: Joe Schmelzer

Image zoom Credit: Joe Schmelzer

Ultimately, says Beauvais, "my house is my oasis." Her favorite spot? The main suite, which features a lush gold color scheme and an adjoining bathroom with a soaking tub. “I wanted my bathroom to be spa-like,” she says.