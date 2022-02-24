The supermodel teamed up with the celeb-favorite professional organizers to get her family's vacation house in pristine order

Molly Sims Shows Off Her 'Happy Place,' Her Hamptons Home Organized by The Home Edit

Molly Sims is opening up her beautiful home in the Hamptons.

The model, 48, shared her space in the special issue, The Home Edit: Feel-Good Organizing (published by Dotdash Meredith, PEOPLE's parent company). She chose to team up with Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, the expert organizers behind celeb-favorite company The Home Edit, to work on her Hamptons residence because it's her "happy place" and where she entertains "far more than any other place," she shares in the magazine, out March 4. "I really wanted the systems to work, to be efficient and to be beautiful," the mother of three added.

Sims has worked with the pros before on her California home and knew that their creativity and energy made them the perfect fit to take on a project on her beach house.

"They were standing in my pantry, arguing with the door closed about basket size, height, weave, color, fabric," Sims says. "You can't deny chemistry. They're separately so incredibly smart and focused, but they're just magic together."

After forming a close bond with the pair, Sims set them the task of mixing kid-friendly and sophisticated styles in her home, especially around the most heavily used areas.

"Molly immediately thinks about something on the front end instead of remembering that she needs it on the back end," Shearer said of Sims's attention to detail — even before her storage spaces were constructed. "We have such a deep relationship with her. She's automatically like, 'Let's get the [Home Edit] girls in before building starts so that we can map out configurations.'"

The Home Edit also teamed up with their client's close friend, interior designer Mimi Brown, to help design the vision of Sims and her family's everyday life, including turning a potential home office into a massive mudroom.

"Molly and her family have a lot of houseguests and needed a place where everyone can sit down, take off shoes when we walk in from shopping in town," Brown explains.

Some of the other strategies they used to make the home more organized include installing wall-spanning, floor-to-ceiling shelves to allow Sims to maximize the space in her pantry, as well as designating a stand-alone mudroom with a door and its own interior closet.

Aside from her efforts to make her house as organized as possible, Sims admits, at the end of the day, "the Hamptons is what you make of it."

"It can be fabulous," she says. "But living your best life can also be in a jean short and T-shirt with your kid. Grilling, swimming, beaching. There's nothing I love more."

The special-edition magazine from The Home Edit is filled with tips, tricks, and insider secrets to help readers organize their homes and make their everyday lives a little easier in the process.