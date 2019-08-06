Matthew Perry Lists L.A. Penthouse for $35 Million — and it Comes with a Bat Cave!

If you’ve ever wanted to live big like Mr. Bing, now’s your chance — Matthew Perry is selling his luxurious Los Angeles penthouse.

The Friends star’s sprawling West Century Drive apartment hit the market on Friday, listed with Greg Holcomb and Cassandra Petersen of Compass for a cool $35 million. Described in the listing as a “mansion in the sky,” the nearly 9,300 square feet home has four bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and four terraces boasting city views. The property is currently the most expensive condo for sale in L.A., according to Page Six.

Perry, 49, purchased the apartment — which occupies the entire 40th floor of the star-studded Century Building — in 2017 for $20 million, according to property records.

He hired architect Scott Joyce and interior designer L.M. Pagano to transform the interior according to his tastes, adding a bold color palette, moody velvet accents, a plush screening room and even a “Bat Cave,” displaying an impressive collection of memorabilia inspired by Perry’s favorite superhero.

The master suite is remarkable not only for its massive closets, dual baths and fireplace, but also for the expansive view that lies behind the remote-controlled curtains. The bedroom, along with the four massive terraces, provide 360-degree views across the city to the Pacific Ocean, with classic L.A. landmarks dotting the skyline.

In the same space, a grand seating area features dark hardwood floors, blue velvet couches, hanging bubble chairs and sculptural light fixtures.

The kitchen is decked out with white marble countertops, black leather barstools, velvet chairs and white paneled appliances.

According to the listing, the private building offers a variety of lavish amenities, including a swimming pool with cabanas, a gym and fitness studio, a movie theater, private wine storage and more.

Perry’s decision to sell the condo comes as a result of his spending more time in New York City and Malibu, according to the Los Angeles Times.