Inside Kaley Cuoco’s Cheerful, Chic L.A. Retreat: ‘I Fell in Love with this Home’

Kaley Cuoco’s house comes in with a bang!

Daring colors, playful patterns and a sense of fun define the Los Angeles home the Big Bang Theory star, 33, shares with her husband, equestrian Karl Cook, 28, with whom she tied the knot last summer.

Cuoco bought the property in 2014, and got her dream home guru in the deal: celeb-favorite designer Jeff Andrews, who had decorated it for its last owner, Khloé Kardashian.

“I fell in love with the house but also everything that came with it. The interior decoration, the furniture, the art—I wanted it all!” she writes in the foreword to his book The New Glamour (out April 2, Rizzoli).

She purchased a few of the existing pieces, then worked with Andrews to make the sizable property truly her own.

In the living room, for example, the rug was custom-made to match the colors in the actress’s favorite painting, while a bronze-and-leather sling seat that actually swings adds a sense of playfulness.

“All the horse touches in the house make it feel like home,” Cuoco tells PEOPLE.

When Andrews texted her a photo of the equestrian print Hermès wallpaper he wanted to use in her breakfast nook, she responded immediately: “Um, yes!”

Elsewhere, the gold-and-white wet bar is the entertaining hub of the house. "The bar is just so badass," she says. And the moody palette of the master bedroom (top) offers a counterpoint to the brighter, more public spaces.