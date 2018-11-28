Inside Supernatural Star Jensen Ackles' 'Very Hip' Yet 'Low-Key' Austin Home with His Family

Jensen Ackles has the coolest place to kick back when he’s not shooting Supernatural.

The 40-year-old CW actor and his wife Danneel, who wed in Dallas in 2010, open up their 7,500-square-foot home in Austin, Texas to archdigest.com.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The airy residence, which boasts five bedrooms, revolves around Danneel’s decorating outlook: “more is more is more!”

“More is the most,” Danneel adds.

The couple was considering buying a house down the road when Jensen and Danneel noticed this property. “As we drove by, Danneel and I both looked at our real estate agent and were like, ‘See, that is the kind of house we’re looking for,'” Jensen says.

RELATED: Jensen Ackles Opens Up About Why He Named His Son After a Type of Sailing Knot

The Ackles home Jeff Wilson, courtesy archdigest.com

Even though the house was not for sale, they convinced the homeowner to let them purchase it. Then came the fun part — hiring architect Paul Lamb and interior designer Fern Santini to help them revamp it.

“It was imperative that the house express the Ackleses—young, bold, and irreverent,” Lamb tells AD. “It had to be full of humorous and endearing eccentricities and it needed to radiate a comforting yet exotic familiarity.”

The Ackles home Jeff Wilson/ Courtesy archdigest.com

Santini describes the house as “a cross between Joni Mitchell and the Serge Gainsbourg–Jane Birkin thing that was going on in Paris at the same time. It’s very hip but it’s low-key.”

RELATED VIDEO: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s New Frogmore Cottage Home Is ‘Pretty Dilapidated Now’

Jensen knew when to let Lamb, Santini and his wife make the stylistic calls. “I was like, ’Y’all are crazy!'” when they came to him with a couch concept, Jensen remembers. “But then I just thought, ‘I’m not going to get in their way.'”

The kid-friendly home caters to the couple’s twins, Zeppelin Bram and Arrow Rhodes, who turn 2 on Sunday, and 5-year-old daughter Justice Jay, who goes by JJ.

JJ picked out her room’s furnishings. The playful bedroom features a canopy bed with a multi-patterned comforter, expansive windows and shelves for stuffed animals.

The Ackles home Jeff Wilson/ Courtesy archdigest.com

RELATED: A-Listers at Home: Inside the Stunning Houses of Felicity Huffman, Bellamy Young and More Celebs

Jensen is proud of some of the home’s more unique properties. “The hand-scraped wood floors undulate quite heavily, and we’ve got these giant beams and wood all around that feel like you’re in the hull of a giant ship,” he notes.

“What that does is it creates an amazing acoustic sound,” he continues. “We’ve always had music in our lives, and we wanted to pass on that tradition.”

To read the full feature and see more photos, visit archdigest.com.