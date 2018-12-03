Inside Vanderpump Rules Couple Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Los Angeles Love Nest

The soon-to-be husband and wife have already put together the perfect home!

Vanderpump Rules stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright — who got engaged in June — showed off their flair for decoration in PEOPLE’s exclusive tour of their Los Angeles home.

Although Christmas is still over a month away, Cartwright already has festive decorations lovingly placed throughout their living room, including stockings.

“I decorate for every single holiday: Easter, Halloween, Thanksgiving, everything,” Cartwright, 29, tells PEOPLE.

Cheekily, Taylor, 39, adds that the list didn’t stop there and also included, Labor Day, Memorial Day, and even Tuesday.

The couple also takes great pride in showing off a rustic wood feature wall.

“I was very proud of this wall,” Cartwright says, adding that the couple were responsible for every aspect of the design process, from staining the wood to hanging it.

Taylor adds that “every single piece of the furniture in this house Brittany put together.”

In a sweet nod to their Bravo reality show, which returns Monday night, the couple also have a copy of the iconic Friends peephole picture frame on their door, which was a present from costars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

“We’re the modern day Friends, that’s what we like to think of our friend group,” Cartwright shares.

Although Cartwright admits that the bedroom is her space, Taylor has a “man cave” of his own, which is decorated with framed sports jerseys and a collection of ’80s toys.

“This is kind of my sanctuary with my dad,” the reality star remarks before pointing out a series of framed photos from Joe Louis stadium in Detroit he had given his late father. The gift was something his father Ronald Cauchi proudly kept in his garage before he passed away in 2017 after battling cancer.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright Nicole Weingart/Bravo

During a tour of the couple’s bedroom — where several large portraits of their dogs adorn the walls — Cartwright shows off her own walk-in closet, which has one side completely dedicated to dresses.

Pulling out the dress she was wearing when Taylor proposed, the reality star shares that even though she was wearing white at the time, she had no idea Taylor was about to pop the question.

“I was completely surprised. It was just meant to be,” she says, before adding that her dress didn’t quite survive the happy moment. “I was so excited that one of my sleeves fell off,” she says with a laugh.

Vanderpump Rules returns to Bravo Monday, December 3 at 9/8C.