See Inside Greta Garbo's Former Manhattan Apartment — Now on the Market for $7.25 Million

After her death in 1990, the apartment — which is located in Manhattan's Sutton Place neighborhood — stayed in the Garbo family until 2017 when it was sold for $8.5 million, according to Compass, which holds the listing alongside Corcoran.

Now, the three-bedroom property overlooking the East River is for sale once again, this time for $7.25 million.

Though the kitchen and dining room have been renovated, the apartment still has an Old Hollywood feel. According to the listing, the walls and headboard of the primary bedroom are "adorned with Garbo's favorite rose-hued Fortuni silk."

The listing also states Garbo was "drawn" to the home, where she lived from 1954 until her death, because her view of the passing boats in the East River below reminded her of "her beloved, native Stockholm."

The perfectly preserved floor-through apartment is in one of the neighborhood's most historic buildings, the Camponile, which pre-dates the nearby United Nations building and FDR Drive.

Images of the apartment show off the impressive living spaces, which include an L-shaped seating area and a den area with a working gas fireplace. French doors at the far end of the apartment open to a balcony overlooking the water.

The home also includes a formal dining room off of the renovated kitchen that is complete with high-end appliances.

In addition to the silk-covered primary bedroom there are two additional bedroom that also feature river views and an en-suite bathroom. One is currently set up as an office.