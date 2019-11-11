See Inside Elle Macpherson's Art-Adorned $8.1 Million Mansion in Miami

Elle Macpherson is taking a more “sustainable” approach to designing her Miami mansion.

The Australian-born supermodel and wellness guru, known as “the Body,” enlisted the help of renowned architecture, interior and landscape firm Sawyer | Berson for her most recent interior design endeavor: redecorating the 9,000-square-foot home she purchased for $8.1 million in neighboring Coral Gables, Florida, last August.

“This time, it wasn’t about developing a million different schemes, with lots of custom-built furniture or profound investments, and then deciding which one to pursue,” the WelleCo founder tells Architectural Digest for their December issue. “This feels more modern, adopting a sustainable approach to design—taking the best of what you already have and repurposing it for a new life.”

Image zoom Floto + Warner

Macpherson, who has overseen the design and construction of several homes around the U.S. and abroad, decided to focus this time on highlighting the impressive range of artworks that she’s collected over the years.

“I’ve had a passion for art since I was a student, and I met everyone from Warhol to Joseph Kosuth to Keith Haring and Tracey Emin,” the star, 55, tells AD. “Someone wise once told me that when it comes to acquiring art, you should buy your contemporaries because they speak your cultural language. And that’s what I did.”

Inside the 7-bedroom home, designed by architect Chad Oppenheim and ensconced on two acres bursting with lemon and orange trees as well as an organic vegetable garden and in-ground saltwater pool, the supermodel displays her own relaxed take on an art gallery, with works by icons ranging from Andy Warhol and Jean-Michel Basquiat to Keith Haring and Damien Hirst.

Image zoom Floto + Warner

In case that doesn’t sound like enough of a treasure trove to work from, her photography collection boasts works by Irving Penn and Robert Mapplethorpe. Not to mention the rare furnishings, particularly the stylish-yet-comfortable Jean Royère polar bear set which forms the focal point of a sun-soaked sitting area — the sofa and two chairs alone can fetch a cool $1 million, according to AD.

“Elle considers her artwork family,” explains Matt McKay, director of interior design at Sawyer | Berson. “Though she is a passionate collector, she was adamant that we avoid creating the austere or expected look of a gallery. From past experience, she has an inherent sense of which pieces would make good neighbors.”

Image zoom Tierney Gearon

The result is a bright and airy modern home, carefully cultivated to achieve an effortless aesthetic. Whitewashed walls and neutral tones allow for the bold artworks to stand out, such as a bright pink Damien Hirst piece mounted above a black-and-white foosball table.

The mother of two doesn’t shy away from color, though — the lounge space for her two sons, Flynn, 21, and Cy, 16, is done up in deep teal, with geometric-print throw pillows and matching window shades.

Image zoom Floto + Warner

Image zoom Floto + Warner

Macpherson loves that the striking velvet sofa, which matches the shade of the walls, can convert into a spacious bed or several individual beds, so she’s able to host her sons’ friends.

“I often find myself cooking breakfast for eight to 10 leftover boys, which is a switch from the black-tie entertaining I used to do regularly when we lived in London,” she says of life in their new home.

Read the full feature and see more photos in the December issue of Architectural Digest or on archdigest.com.