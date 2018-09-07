See Inside Danica Patrick's Funky 'Jetsons House' in Arizona: 'It Looks Like Flying Saucers'

Danica Patrick‘s house is anything but ordinary.

“It looks like flying saucers—everything is very round,” the former race-car driver, who’s dedicated herself to her passion for winemaking in her retirement, tells Wine Spectator. “Modern can be very angular,” she says. “This is everything but angular.”

The 8,300-square-foot mansion in Scottsdale, Arizona, features concrete sheathed walls and disc shapes throughout, including the breakfast bar in her open-plan kitchen, where she says she makes waffles for her boyfriend, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

The cosmic theme of the architecture led Patrick to nickname her place the “Jetsons House” when she purchased it in 2007.

Initially, she was drawn to the home because of its seven-car garage where she could park her fleet of vehicles. But the wine cellar, which holds up to 1,000 bottles, is also a favorite feature.

While she entertains often, Patrick, who retired in May following her last time on the track at the Indianapolis 500, admits she doesn’t often follow recipes and sticks to a strict paleo diet.

“I’m the fly-by-the-seat-of-the-pants one,” she says. “I don’t really care for baking, but I love to cook, and I’m good on the grill, I’m good searing, good roasting things, you name it.”

Her outdoor space is also the perfect place for Patrick to host guests, as the view looks out over Arizona’s famed Camelback Mountain

Read the full feature and see more photos in the October issue of Wine Spectator, or visit winespectator.com.