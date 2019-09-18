Inside Charli XCX's 'a Little Creepy and Weird' Hollywood Home: 'It Felt Really Right for Me'

Charli XCX’s Hollywood Hills home is a little slice of the U.K. in L.A.

“It’s funny that I moved across the world and still ended up in an archetype of a British house,” the “Blame It On Your Love” singer tells archdigest.com of her quirky, Tudor-style house. “I liked that this was an old place and immediately loved it. I love the dark wood. I love that it’s a little creepy and weird. It just felt really right for me.”

While the architecture may be traditional, and the building itself dates to 1927 — “This house is pretty old for L.A.” she says — the style inside is anything but.

RELATED: See Inside Anne Hathaway’s Picturesque California Property Where She Feels She ‘Can Escape’

Image zoom Tim Hirschmann

Image zoom Tim Hirschmann

The interiors are “quite jumbly,” as Charli puts it, and incorporate a mix of vintage finds, musical instruments and a burgeoning art collection.

“I do love antique stores,” she admits. She also frequents estate sales in Palm Springs, a city she notes is “particularly good” for hunting down fun, retro pieces. “Palm Springs is where all the amazing older gay men with great taste move to — and I just want everything they have!” she gushes.

Image zoom Tim Hirschmann

The provenance of her pieces doesn’t need to be high brow, however. Her impressive candle collection, for instance, spans the budget-to-bougie spectrum.

“Some of them are from the dollar store,” she says. She saves the nicer ones for upstairs, where there are four bedrooms. (She shares the house with three roommates, all friends from England).

Image zoom Tim Hirschmann

The eclectic style is well-suited to Charli’s multipurpose plans for the space.

“I use my house for everything. We work here and we do shoots,” she explains. “We throw a lot of parties here—well, we used to throw more parties.”

RELATED: Inside Liv Tyler’s West Village Townhouse That She Brought ‘Back to Its Original Glory’

And, she notes, after four years in residence — this is her first and only California home — “I like that this house has just seen a lot of stories and fun things happen.”

Read the full story and see more photos on archdigest.com.