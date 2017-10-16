Home
Inside Brody Jenner's Fiancee Kaitlynn Carter's 'Super Girly' Los Angeles Apartment
“It’s a very bright, cheery space,” she says
By Megan Stein
Posted on
More
1 of 6
Kaitlynn Carter's Santa Monica Bachelorette Pad
Lifestyle blogger and fiancee to The Hills’ Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter was all about pink power in her new apartment in Santa Monica, California. “What I loved about it right off the bat was how much light the windows let in,” she says. “It’s a very bright, cheery space.” Because she was “under strict orders” not to make the Malibu home she shares with Jenner too feminine, the Hey, Miss Carter founder — with help from decorating site Joss & Main — decided to make the L.A. pad “super girly this time, while still keeping it sophisticated.”
2 of 6
Feminine Focal Point
The centerpiece of the living room is her playful pink sofa. “I think if you’re going to go with one really bold statement piece of furniture, you keep other big pieces in the room relatively neutral,” she suggests. “You can still accent with colorful pillows and art!”
3 of 6
Sentimental Scenes
Primarily used as a spot to stay when she has meetings or events to attend, the bright retreat was also an excuse to put her eclectic collections, like woven wall hangings, crystals and sheepskins, on display. “My apartment was definitely a space where I could integrate more of that funk and color I tend to be drawn to,” she says.
4 of 6
Living Art
To keep the design elevated, Carter used this trick to counteract the statement shade: “I also love to tie in a lot of greenery,” she says. “It’s a great way to take up space and add color without making a space feel overwhelming.”
5 of 6
Mature Moments
Seating aside, Carter was adamant about cutting out anything too sickly sweet. “I’m just not a fan of wall art with cutesy or inspirational quotes or phrases,” she says. A mid-century modern server with a bar area atop is one of her favorite spots that sports a mature aesthetic.
6 of 6
Boys Welcome
Carter also insists that Jenner could feel at home here, too. “I don’t think the space turned out too girly for a guy to live in,” she says. “I’d say pairing pink with natural materials like wood, greenery, cow hides, etc. balances it out a lot." Her intention for the apartment, though, still skews toward “no boys allowed."
“It’s really my space and no one else’s,” she says. “I like to just binge-watch a show on Netflix or light my candles and have a spa night!”
See Also
More
More
All of Chip and Joanna Gaines' Most Romantic (and Hilarious) Throwback Pics