First Look: Inside Betty White's Estate Auction Filled with Golden Girls Memorabilia

Julien’s Auctions will offer up more than 1,500 lots from the TV icon’s life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills (and online) beginning Sept. 23.

Betty White fans will soon be able to bid for a piece of the beloved star's legacy. Julien's Auctions will offer up more than 1,500 lots from the TV icon's life and career during a three-day event in Beverly Hills (and online) beginning Sept. 23.

Items will include awards, scripts, wardrobe and memorabilia from her iconic television shows and films, as well as furnishings, artwork, fine jewelry, household and personal items from her beloved homes in Brentwood and Carmel, California.

The actress, famed for her roles on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Golden Girls, on which she played the lovable Rose Nylund during the show's run from 1985–92 died on Dec. 31, 2021, just 17 days before her 100th birthday.

Speaking to PEOPLE in January 2021, White said that "having a sense of humor" is the key to a long and happy life: "Just looking at the positive side and not dwelling on the downside. [It] takes up too much energy being negative."

And that had been her motto for years. In 1999, she told PEOPLE she looked to make the most of every day. "You better realize how good life is while it's happening," she said. "Because before you know it, it will all be gone."

Her Wedding Ring: Estimated starting bid: $600-800

White (with husband Allen Ludden on their 1963 wedding day) wore a gold-leaf and diamond band.

Vintage Brooch: $14,000-$16,000

The Van Cleef & Arpels piece features diamonds and sapphires.

Her On-Set Seat: $3,000-$5,000

White's original director's chair from The Golden Girls. She starred for seven seasons as Rose Nylund, a character she called "terminally naive."

Her Golden Girls Getup: $600-$800

The actress wore this lavender dress in 1986 publicity images for The Golden Girls.

Special Scripts: $3,000-$5,000 (each)