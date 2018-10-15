Inside Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross's L.A. Home, Inspired by the Gramercy Park Hotel

For Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, home is truly where the heart is.

The couple, wed since 2014 and parents to 3-year-old Jagger (Simpson also has a 9-year-old son Bronx with her ex Pete Wentz), live, play and work in their Los Angeles bohemian-inspired abode.

“This house is our happy place,” says Simpson, 34. “It’s a place not just for us but for our family and friends. It’s a place of love.”

And for Simpson and Ross, both singers who have a new duets album Ashlee + Evan (their E! reality show has the same name), home also provides musical inspiration.

Paul Costello

“We like to be creative outside,” says Ross, 30. “A lot of the songs from our album we came up with by the fire pit!”

When it came to design, “I think it’s important to intertwine both tastes,” says Simpson, who notes that both their aesthetics skew to the “eclectic” side.

Simpson was drawn to vintage-inspired pieces and cozy touches. “I’m a creature of comfort,” she says. Ross, on the other hand, was influenced by his love of New York’s Gramercy Park Hotel.

“It’s not making it too pretty,” says Simpson. Adds Ross: “It’s masculine and feminine at the same time.”

Paul Costello

Ross is also an artist whose portraits, including some of his mother Diana Ross, are displayed throughout the home.

“It’s part of my life,” says Ross of his artwork. “A lot of things I create get put on the wall.”

And with young ones in the house, both Simpson and Ross take care not to be too precious.

“We often have a house full of kids,” says Simpson. “You have to give in and say, ‘Okay, things are going to happen.’ But we live a pretty bohemian lifestyle and it works for us.”

Ultimately, “home is our little love nest,” says Simpson. “This house is like a big warm hug.”