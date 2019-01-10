Inside Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' Million-Dollar Real Estate Portfolio

Jeff Bezos and his soon-to-be ex-wife own at least six homes across the U.S., complicating their divorce, which is likely to be the most expensive in history.

The Amazon CEO, who is now the richest man in the world, announced he and his wife MacKenzie would be splitting after 25 years of marriage on Wednesday via Twitter.

If they did not have a prenuptial agreement, as TMZ reports, MacKenzie, 48, would be entitled to half of the 54-year-old businessman’s estimated net worth of $137 billion.

The cost of the couple’s shared properties, including a primary residence near Amazon’s headquarters in Seattle, total approximately $84 million. Washington is a community property state, meaning that all assets and debts accrued during the marriage are considered owned equally by both spouses unless there was a prenup stating otherwise.

Bezos is the country’s 28th largest landowner, according to the 2017 Land Report. But where are all of his residential properties located? And what are they worth? Here’s a breakdown.

1. Washington, D.C.

In 2016, Bezos shelled out $23 million for a 27,000-square-foot mansion in the nation’s capitol, Town & Country reports. According to blueprints obtained by the Washingtonian, he’s currently renovating the former textile museum, located in D.C.’s Kalorama neighborhood, which is popular among high-profile residents including the Obamas, and Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump. His renovations will reportedly create 11 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, five living rooms, two elevators, a solarium, and a whiskey cellar.

2. Beverly Hills, Calif.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Amazon CEO purchased an 11,891-square-foot mansion in this celebrity-favorite area in 2007. The property cost him $24.45 million and contains seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a tennis court, garden, and a separate guesthouse. According to the publication, Bezos’s neighbors include Jimmy Stewart, Walter Matthau and Donna Reed.

3. Beverly Hills, Calif.

In July, Variety reported Bezos purchased a $12.9 million abode down the street from his other estate. According to WSJ, the home is 4,568 square feet with four bedrooms and a swimming pool located on half an acre of land. In December, the home served as the venue for Bezos’s celebration for the release of the film Manchester by the Sea, which was produced by Amazon Studios. Guests including Matt Damon, Casey Affleck, Michelle Williams, Faye Dunaway and Diane Keaton were in attendance, the outlet notes.

4. New York City

Since 1999, Bezos has owned three units in a building on Central Park West, WSJ reports. According to the newspaper, he purchased the apartments for $7.65 million from Sony Music chief executive Tommy Mottola, and in 2012, he purchased an additional 1,725-square-foot unit for $5.3 million. Overall, Bezos shelled out a total of $12.95 million for his N.Y.C. abode.

5. West Texas

Bezos owns over 300,000 acres in the Lone Star state. According to the Land Report, he has property in both Culberson and Hudspeth counties east of El Paso. Figure 2 Ranch near Van Horn, Texas serves as the base for Blue Origin, Bezos’s aerospace company. The seller Ronald Stasny told the Journal that before putting the ranch on the market, he put “millions” into renovating the gray stucco, four-bedroom home by putting a spa into the bathroom and remodeling the kitchen and porch. The purchase price for the land is not known.

6. Medina, Washington

Outside of Seattle on Lake Washington, Bezos owns a 5.3-acre estate that he purchased for $10 million in 1998, the Journal reports. Two residences are located on the grounds, including a 20,600-square-foot, five-bedroom, four-bathroom abode and an 8,300-square-foot, five bedroom, four-bathroom home. Bezos also purchased the property next door in 2010 under an LLC, which was listed for $53 million, but the sale was unlisted. Former richest man in the world, Bill Gates, whom Bezos ousted in July 2018, is one of his neighbors.