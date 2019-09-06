See Inside the 2019 HGTV Urban Oasis Home in Minneapolis — Which You Can Win!

Image zoom HGTV

In the market for a newly-renovated, freshly-decorated home in trendy Minneapolis, Minnesota? Look no further than the 2019 HGTV Urban Oasis Home, a stunning city property which could be all yours — if you win the network’s annual giveaway.

Clocking in at 1,800 square feet, this year’s HGTV Urban Oasis Home is a three bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom farmhouse inspired by Scandinavian design. Built in 1920 but made over from the ground up during the past year, the once-dingy bungalow is now a cozy, warm space perfect for both lounging or entertaining.

The downtown Minneapolis property will be the 10th home for HGTV to give away as part of the HGTV Urban Oasis Home initiative, which began in 2010 with a property in N.Y.C. In 2018, the Urban Oasis Home was located in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Built by architectural firm Peterssen/Keller Architecture and construction company Reuter Walton, Build Manager Dan Faires was chosen to lead the 2019 project. On the design side, Atlanta-based interior designer Brian Patrick Flynn took the reins for his fifth year in a row, incorporating the popular Danish lifestyle trend hygge, which focuses on instilling a sense of warmth and friendliness in the home.

This year’s grand prize package is valued at over $700,000, and the winner will receive keys to a fully-furnished residence. The sweepstakes will run from 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday, October 1 to 5 p.m. ET on Thursday, November 21, and hopeful homeowners will be able to enter twice per day on the channel’s website.



Can’t wait to see more of what’s inside? Tune in on October 7 at 7 p.m. ET for the one-hour HGTV Urban Oasis Special, which follows Flynn and Faires throughout the entire transformation process.