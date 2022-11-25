Sweet Black Friday Deal! This $570 Stick Vacuum Cleaner Is Under $100 at Amazon Right Now

Amazon's massive Black Friday sale is officially in full swing — and there are plenty of things to shop this year, whether you're looking to stock up on a pair of rarely discounted Apple AirPods or grab new furniture for the living room. And if you're set on adding a new vacuum cleaner to your cleaning supplies, you're in luck: There are tons of deals happening right now, but we've found the one that certainly cannot be missed.

The Inse V70 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a whopping 83 percent off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $100 thanks to a discount and an on-site coupon. The vacuum cleaner is designed with two power modes and an upgraded, high-speed motor that works on a number of surfaces, including hard floors, carpets, stairs, car interiors, and upholstered items. It can run for up to 45 minutes on a single charge, giving you multiple opportunities to clean the house.

A five-layer HEPA filtration system is also built into the vacuum cleaner, capable of trapping up to 99.99 percent of allergens and other microscopic dust as teeny as 0.1 microns. This will allow you to clean the house while also purifying the air, making it easier to breathe indoors. Plus, the vacuum is durable enough to pick up pet hair, dust, debris, dirt, cereal, and food residue.

Amazon

Buy It! Inse V70 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $569.99); amazon.com

The vacuum is equipped with a motorized brush head that can swivel up to 180 degrees sideways and 90 degrees up and down, allowing you to more readily maneuver around obstacles and really get into hard-to-reach corners. It's also outfitted with a fleet of LED headlights, which illuminate all the dirt and hair you may have missed otherwise. Plus, it's finished off with an ergonomic handle, making it comfortable to hold for long blocks of time.

Users will be also excited to discover that the stick vacuum can be transformed into a handheld device, which makes it easy to target specific areas around the house. Just snap on the included crevice tool to reach in between couch cushions or apply the multi-brush tool to clean upholstered items and the drapes. And weighing in at just 3.5 pounds, the vacuum is plenty lightweight to hold while you clean above your head.

Unlike similar models, this vacuum cleaner has a large dust cup that's easy to empty. Simply press the single button to release the dust, which will keep any debris off your hands and head straight into the garbage. Plus, it comes with all the supplies to hang the vacuum on the wall, keeping it off the floor and well organized.

Tons of Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this cordless vacuum, calling it an "awesome sweeper" and noting that they're "impressed with the power." One user said, "I did not know how much I needed this in my life until I had it in my hands," while another added: "I have all hardwood floors and this makes cleaning so much faster and easier!"

Another five-star reviewer enthused that it's the "best vacuum I've had," adding that it's "very lightweight" and "easy to use," plus the "suction is strong." They also noted that they mainly use it on low-pile carpets and it "picks up everything."

Head to Amazon to get the Inse V70 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale during Black Friday.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.