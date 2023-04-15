Lifestyle Home This $500 Cordless Vacuum That Packs 'Powerful Suction' Is on Super Sale for $90 at Amazon It can be used on hard floors and carpet and converted into a handheld By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Instagram Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. She joined Dotdash Meredith in 2023. When she's not shopping or hunting for deals, she's cooking, spending time with friends, or either watching or quoting a Nora Ephron movie. Clara graduated with a BA in Journalism and Media Studies from Rutgers University. People Editorial Guidelines Published on April 15, 2023 07:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: Amazon Along with the fun and warmth that spring has to offer, you might find your to-do list growing with household chores. Don't let a utility closet full of vacuums and brooms intimidate you, though; instead, opt for a gadget that can perform multiple cleaning functions quickly and efficiently. This Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner boasts tons of handy features since it can clean all floors — from hardwood to carpet — and be converted into a handheld vacuum. The best part? The vacuum is on super sale for more than $400 off right now. Yes, you read that right. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checking out to receive the full discount. The cordless vacuum operates with an impressive high-speed motor that can reach a suction power of 12,000 pascals on its maximum mode and 7,000 pascals on standard. Its swiveling head uses a roller brush to snatch debris off of floors without leaving scratches. The vacuum head is also designed with LED headlights to illuminate the dust and dirt that stands in your way. Additionally, its dust brush and crevice tool attachments make it super easy to clean hard-to-reach places, like under furniture and inside cars. Amazon Buy It! Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $89.98 with coupon (orig. $499.99); amazon.com This Adorable Microwave Cleaner Quickly Steam Cleans 'Caked-On Food' — and It's Just $8 at Amazon Not only can the vacuum function as a handheld or upright gadget, but its retractable body makes it easy to customize the height to your specific needs. Plus, the removable battery can be charged on its own, so there's no need to schlep the whole vacuum over to an outlet. According to the brand, the cordless vacuum has a 45-minute runtime on full power, which means you can check a bunch of chores off your to-do list in one fell swoop. What's more, the vacuum's five-stage filtration system can capture 99.99 percent of dust particles while expelling purified air back into your living space. The filter and 1-liter dustbin are detachable and washable. Though the Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is newer to Amazon, it's earned positive feedback from reviewers who tested the product for free, in addition to a small number of shoppers. One reviewer that uses it to clean "carpet and vinyl floors" noted that the vacuum has a "long-lasting battery" and found it "easy" to empty the dustbin. Another person called it "perfect" for picking up dog hair and a third user simply said: "This lightweight beauty packs a powerful suction for an even better price." Streamline your spring cleaning chores with the help of the Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. But act fast — you don't want to miss out on the $410 discount! Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The 101 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in April Spanx's Latest Drop Features Flowy Pleats in the Stylish Silhouettes Hollywood Has Been Loving for Spring Shoppers with 'Limited Counter Space' Love This Double-Decker Dish Drying Rack — and It's 57% Off at Amazon