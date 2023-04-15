This $500 Cordless Vacuum That Packs 'Powerful Suction' Is on Super Sale for $90 at Amazon

Along with the fun and warmth that spring has to offer, you might find your to-do list growing with household chores. Don't let a utility closet full of vacuums and brooms intimidate you, though; instead, opt for a gadget that can perform multiple cleaning functions quickly and efficiently.

This Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner boasts tons of handy features since it can clean all floors — from hardwood to carpet — and be converted into a handheld vacuum. The best part? The vacuum is on super sale for more than $400 off right now. Yes, you read that right. Just be sure to click the coupon box before checking out to receive the full discount.

The cordless vacuum operates with an impressive high-speed motor that can reach a suction power of 12,000 pascals on its maximum mode and 7,000 pascals on standard. Its swiveling head uses a roller brush to snatch debris off of floors without leaving scratches. The vacuum head is also designed with LED headlights to illuminate the dust and dirt that stands in your way. Additionally, its dust brush and crevice tool attachments make it super easy to clean hard-to-reach places, like under furniture and inside cars.

Buy It! Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $89.98 with coupon (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Not only can the vacuum function as a handheld or upright gadget, but its retractable body makes it easy to customize the height to your specific needs. Plus, the removable battery can be charged on its own, so there's no need to schlep the whole vacuum over to an outlet. According to the brand, the cordless vacuum has a 45-minute runtime on full power, which means you can check a bunch of chores off your to-do list in one fell swoop.

What's more, the vacuum's five-stage filtration system can capture 99.99 percent of dust particles while expelling purified air back into your living space. The filter and 1-liter dustbin are detachable and washable.

Though the Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is newer to Amazon, it's earned positive feedback from reviewers who tested the product for free, in addition to a small number of shoppers. One reviewer that uses it to clean "carpet and vinyl floors" noted that the vacuum has a "long-lasting battery" and found it "easy" to empty the dustbin. Another person called it "perfect" for picking up dog hair and a third user simply said: "This lightweight beauty packs a powerful suction for an even better price."

Streamline your spring cleaning chores with the help of the Inse 6-in-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. But act fast — you don't want to miss out on the $410 discount!

