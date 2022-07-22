Deal Alert! This Cordless Vacuum with 'Great Suction Power' Is Marked Down by $660 at Amazon Right Now
Clunky, heavy, plug-in vacuum cleaners should be a tool of the past. With the amount of incredible lightweight options available that eliminate the hassle of cords, it's time to reassess your cleaning tool if you're tired of being weighed down by an old school vacuum that's seen better days.
Making the switch even easier? Inse's V120 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, a sleek, modern tool with all the features you need, currently on major sale at Amazon. If you shop now, you can get this handy cleaning tool for just $179 — which is a whopping 79 percent off!
Equipped with an LED screen to share real-time details about the machine's battery life, power level, dust bin capacity, and more, it's never been easier to clean and not question whether your vacuum is doing its job properly.
Buy It! Inse V120 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $179.79 with coupon (orig. $839.99); amazon.com
The cordless vacuum can clean for up to 60 minutes on a single charge and recharges quickly, too. Worried about running into an uncharged vacuum when you need it? Just plug it in for a boost after each use and you'll never run low on cleaning power.
There are three suction modes to choose from (eco, standard, and max), so you can customize the cleaning intensity for the floor style you have. And rest assured, the powerful cleaner has 30,000 pascals of suction, which is strong enough to pick up pet hair, dirt, and even microscopic dust on hard floors or thick carpets.
Though the vacuum weighs in at just 3 pounds, you can also detach the long handle and use the smaller version on harder-to-reach spots like corners, stairs, and dirty car floors. Plus, the multiple attachment heads included mean you can adjust it even more to your cleaning needs.
Reviewers are already on board for this "incredible" vacuum. One noted that it's "amazing for pet hair" and added, "It is also lightweight with great suction power. Absolutely love this vacuum." Another reviewer complimented it for doing a "very good job vacuuming both tile and rugs."
This cleaning-routine revitalizing tool won't have such an amazing price tag forever, so grab the Inse V120 cordless vacuum while it still does!
