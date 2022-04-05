Even Dyson Owners Prefer This 'Lightweight' Cordless Vacuum Cleaner — and It's 76% Off Right Now
If you've put off the beginning of spring cleaning season — but are ready to start scrubbing the depths of the sink and steam cleaning the couch — have no fear: There are still plenty of products available to shop that are actually discounted right now.. Start by snagging a trusty vacuum cleaner, like the Inse S6T Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is on super sale at Amazon.
The cordless vacuum cleaner is designed with an advanced brushless motor that can hit speeds over 120,000 rpm. And it includes a suction power force of up to 23,000 pascals, capable of easily picking up pet hair, debris, and dirt from a slew of surfaces like hardwood floors, low and medium-pile carpets, and tile and marble floors. The vacuum can run for up to 45 minutes before it needs to be recharged, giving you plenty of time to tackle the entire house.
Thanks to a five-stage filtration system, the vacuum can also capture the smallest of particles (like dust and allergens) in its HEPA filter, providing the house with purified and fresher air. At just under 3.5 pounds, the vacuum is lightweight — making it easy to clean with just one hand. Plus, the device converts into a handheld appliance, complete with several accessories like a flexible hose, retractable metal tube, long crevice, 2-in-1 brush, and mini motorized brush. These accessories allow you to more readily reach into corners and target specific areas, like the stairs and car interiors.
Inse S6T Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $167.98 with coupon (orig. $699.98)
Amazon shoppers rave about this vacuum cleaner, with many calling it a "great vacuum for wood floors," as well as "powerful" and "lightweight." One reviewer said: "After using [a] heavy Dyson for several years, now I prefer to use this lightweight vacuum for a quick and clean job, especially for areas like corners in the room and steps."
Another user called it "the best vacuum cleaner I have ever bought," explaining that they had purchased three vacuum cleaners before this one, "but none of them works as good as this one." They shared that they use the vacuum cleaner on floors, carpets, and cushions, noting that it easily glides under big pieces of furniture. They also mentioned: "This is just right for me and I can't say any[thing] negative about it."
The Inse S6T Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is 76 percent off at Amazon.
