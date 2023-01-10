This $800 Cordless Vacuum That Converts Into a Handheld Is 80% Off at Amazon Today

There's no denying that a cordless vacuum makes cleaning easier, but with so many options on the market, it can be hard to narrow down your search. Luckily, Amazon has a wide variety available, including Inse, a popular brand that's racked up thousands of perfect ratings on several models.

The Inse 10-in-1 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a new launch that might not have many reviews quite yet, but it's bound to become a favorite, especially while it's 80 percent off. It's equipped with tons of accessories like a flexible hose, motorized brush, long crevice tool, and more that can be assembled into 10 different combinations for carpet and hard floors. And it converts into a handheld vacuum, making it great for furniture, vehicles, and other hard-to-reach areas.

A single charge allows it to run for up to 45 minutes while in standard mode and up to 20 minutes when using max mode. The motorized brush combined with its advanced five-stage filtration system ensures it has powerful suction at all times without becoming clogged. Plus, the HEPA filter captures 99 percent of hair, allergens, and dust particles as small as 0.1 micron, so the air in your home stays clean.

Although the vacuum is already on sale, make sure to apply Amazon's coupon before adding it to your cart to get an additional $40 off.

Amazon

Buy It! Inse 10-in-1 S6T Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $159.98 with coupon (orig. $799.98); amazon.com

This under-the-radar vacuum might only have 10 ratings so far, but they're all five stars. One reviewer went as far as to say that they "prefer" the Inse stick vacuum over their Dyson since it's so lightweight. Another shopper called it "much more convenient" compared to a corded upright vacuum and added that the "suction power is strong enough to even clean the carpet near my cat's litter box."

If you place your order now, it'll arrive in as little as seven days. Take advantage of this incredible deal while you can and get an $800 vacuum for just $160.

