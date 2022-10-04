Deal Alert! This $700 Cordless Stick Vacuum Is on Sale for $130 at Amazon Right Now

Shoppers are "so impressed" with its suction power

By
Carly Kulzer
Carly Kulzer

Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.

Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents.

Published on October 4, 2022 05:00 AM

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo: Amazon

Instead of lugging around a bulky vacuum cleaner with a cord that limits where you can clean, it might be time to invest in something cordless. Cordless vacuums can cost upwards of $500, but luckily we found one at Amazon that's a whopping 81 percent off right now.

The Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale now until October 9 for just $130, so if you've been thinking about switching to a lightweight cordless vacuum, this is your sign to add one to your virtual shopping cart.

It has high suction power and a long battery life that lasts up to 45 minutes, and allows you to clean hard-to-reach areas with ease thanks to its flexible brush head with LED lights. Not only is the vacuum great for cleaning hard floors and carpet, but it also doubles as a handheld vacuum and comes with two attachments for cleaning furniture and crevices.

Another perk is that it doesn't take up a ton of space. You can either store it standing upright or use the wall mounting hardware to hang it up while it charges.

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

We can't forget to mention the five-stage filtration system, either. It includes a sponge, HEPA filter, mesh filter, strainer, and a collection container that captures 99.9 percent of dust and debris. To ensure the HEPA filter works properly, it should be cleaned with a brush or towel instead of being washed. The brand suggests also replacing it every three months to avoid damaging the vacuum.

One shopper compared this stick vacuum to the Dyson V10 and even though the Dyson has slightly higher suction power, they still "favor" this cheaper version over the well-known name brand. They put the price points into perspective, and added, "you can buy three Inse vacuums and have some leftover versus a Dyson V10" that costs close to $600.

Another five-star reviewer said they are "so impressed" with this vacuum for its suction power and battery life.

It's never too late to upgrade to a new vacuum and this might be one of the best cordless stick vacuum cleaners on Amazon for its low price point. Don't hesitate to add the Inse Vacuum to your cart while it's still on major sale for a few more days.

