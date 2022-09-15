Deal Alert! This $700 Stick Vacuum That 'Works Like a Charm' Is Just $130 at Amazon Right Now

“Coming off a Dyson, I wasn't sure this would be up to par, but I have not been disappointed”

By
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick
Annie Burdick

Published on September 15, 2022 07:00 PM

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Photo: Amazon

If you've found yourself enviously eyeing up your friends' and relatives' cordless vacuums, but haven't made the purchase for yourself, we might have the perfect solution.

While the price of large devices like vacuums can sometimes be daunting — and keep you from committing — a major discount as an Amazon lightning deal has brought the price for the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum from $700 down to just $130.

Like any cordless vacuum, this model helps simplify your cleaning routine in a big way. Pet hair, daily messes, and even deeper cleans can all be tackled as often as you want by a cordless vacuum, all without having to plug into a wall and step around a cord. Plus, it's lightweight, so it's easier to move from room to room, too.

The Inse S610 features a powerful motor for impressive suction, plus two modes, so you can conserve battery on hard floors and kick it up a notch for carpets. Fully charged, the vacuum can run for 45 minutes before needing to plug back in. This leaves plenty of time for quick cleans of your cooking messes, or even longer vacuums of the carpets. Just plug it in when not in use so it's ready anytime you need it.

INSE Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon

Buy It! Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum, $129.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com

The S610 also features an upgraded filtration system, so it can pick up everything from clearly visible hairs and crumbs to dust and debris you can't even see. It's all collected in a 1.2-liter dustbin that won't constantly need emptying — and is easy to empty when it does.

Like any good cordless vacuum, this model is versatile, so it's able to convert into a smaller device for use in tight spaces or on car floors. And additional head accessories give you flexibility for the type of mess you're taking care of. It even comes in two color options, both of which are on sale.

Shoppers who've tried this model are happy with the decision. One attested it "works like a charm" and also added, "Coming off a Dyson, I wasn't sure this would be up to par, but I have not been disappointed."

Others bring up specific uses, like this five-star reviewer who said, "this is especially useful for sucking hair on the bed." Pet owners, take note.

A third shopper praised, "If you need a lightweight vacuum cleaner for your small rooms, this is a great choice."

It's the perfect time to try it for yourself, while this Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum is such a massive steal at $570 off, for a few more hours.

