This 'Feather Light' Cordless Vacuum Is Comparable to a Dyson, and It's Over $100 Off at Amazon

Another shopper shared that they were unsure about this vacuum, having been unfamiliar with the brand, but after reading reviews, they decided to take the plunge and buy it. They wrote: "It gets items my regular vacuum can't reach." They also appreciate not only how light and easy to use it is, but how it doesn't take up much storage space either. Before they bought this vacuum, they had been leaning toward a Dyson but the reviewer explained, "I don't think I even want to keep saving for that Dyson now."