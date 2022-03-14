This 'Feather Light' Cordless Vacuum Is Comparable to a Dyson, and It's Over $100 Off at Amazon
If you've ever gotten frustrated from vacuuming the house with a cord trailing behind you, you'd hardly be alone. Using a cordless vacuum cleaner, on the other hand, provides you with so much more freedom, giving you the ability to get into those tough corners without having to unplug and replug the vacuum every time you run out of cord. And luckily, now you don't have to spend a lot of money to snag a powerful cordless vacuum.
Consider the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently under $150 at Amazon thanks to double discounts. The vacuum can hit up to 25,000 pascals of suction power at its highest setting, picking up pet hair, dust, and debris from carpets, hardwood floors, tile, and marble. Once it's fully charged, the stick vacuum can operate for up to 45 minutes at a time. Plus it's ultra-quiet, so it won't be distracting to anyone nearby.
A five-stage cyclone filtration system with a HEPA filter is able to capture 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, like pollen and pet dander, making the indoor air easier to breathe. The vacuum can also be transformed into a portable device and comes with a range of attachments, including a brush tool, crevice tool, and retractable tube, giving you the option to clean curtains and upholstery.
Buy It! Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $138.97 with coupon (orig. $242.89); amazon.com
The vacuum cleaner has netted over 2,700 five-star ratings, with shoppers saying that they "can't believe the amount of power" it has, with others noting that it's "feather-light." One user wrote, "I was shocked at how much sand and dirt the unit picked up on its first pass."
Another shopper shared that they were unsure about this vacuum, having been unfamiliar with the brand, but after reading reviews, they decided to take the plunge and buy it. They wrote: "It gets items my regular vacuum can't reach." They also appreciate not only how light and easy to use it is, but how it doesn't take up much storage space either. Before they bought this vacuum, they had been leaning toward a Dyson but the reviewer explained, "I don't think I even want to keep saving for that Dyson now."
Head to Amazon and shop the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's under $140.
