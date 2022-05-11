Deal Alert! A Cordless Vacuum That Shoppers Compare to Dyson Is 57% Off and Only $104 Thanks to an Amazon Sale
If you've been researching vacuum cleaners, it's easy to come across expensive models — especially if you're on the hunt for a beloved brand name. And while you could certainly spend a big chunk of change on a Dyson, you can get the same power and capability from a vacuum that's a fraction of the price.
For example, try the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is currently on sale at Amazon. The cordless device can hit a suction power of up to 25,000 pascals on its highest setting and is able to pick pet hair, fine dust, debris, and large particles from a number of surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tiles, and marble. Users can choose from two modes, standard and max, and then get to work without making a lot of noise.
Thanks to the HEPA filter, the vacuum is capable of trapping 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns (like pollen and pet dander), making it easier to breathe inside. The lightweight device is a breeze to maneuver around the house, plus it can be transformed into a handheld model, complete with extra accessories that can target specific places in the house. Attach the retractable tube to clean curtains or the crevice tool to get in between car seats.
Buy It! Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $103.62 with coupon (orig. $242.89); amazon.com
Over 2,500 Amazon shoppers have given the cordless vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that it has the "same power as a Dyson" and is "worth every dollar." Another shared: "I was shocked at how much sand and dirt the unit picked up on its first pass."
One user instantly fell in love with the vacuum, explaining, "The suction on this vacuum makes you think that you've never really vacuumed before because of how much it actually picks up." Plus, they appreciated all the attachments the vacuum came with: "My favorite part of this vacuum is the tools that enable me to get into the small corners and crevices in my house without causing me back pain."
Head to Amazon to get the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $104 while it's seriously marked down.
