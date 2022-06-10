An $800 Cordless Vacuum with 'Super Suction Power' Is Just $135 at Amazon Right Now
Every time you lug out the heavy corded vacuum cleaner, you likely think there just has to be a better way to clean the house. Enter the cordless vacuum, which couples ultimate maneuverability with powerful suction that picks up all the crumbs scattered around the house just as well as traditional models.
Right now, the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a whopping 84 percent off at Amazon. Users can choose from two cleaning modes, standard and max, the latter of whose suction powers can hit speeds up to 25,000 pascals. The stick vacuum can run across a slew of surfaces, including carpets, hardwood floors, tile, and marble, to pick up everything from pet hair to fine dust and large particles.
Once the vacuum is charged, it can run for up to 45 minutes before it needs to be plugged in again. Plus, it transforms into a handheld device to better target small messes, curtains, and upholstery; simply attach the accessories to the body (including a brush tool, crevice tool, and retractable tube) and get to work. The lightweight vacuum also has a HEPA filtration system, capturing up to 99.99 percent of dust particles like pollen and pet dander.
Buy It! Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $134.48 with coupon (orig. $799.79); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this handy vacuum cleaner, with many noting in reviews that they're "impressed" by the "powerful" device. One user put it simply: "Super suction power can immediately remove pet hair on the floor."
Another reviewer shared that the "lightweight" vacuum is an "excellent addition to [their] home." They added that it "cleans up almost everything on hardwood floors." Plus, they said, "With this handy machine, I'm able to clean up without bringing out [the] electric, plug-in appliance."
Head to Amazon to get the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 84 percent off!
- Those Classic Birkenstock Sandals We See All Over Hollywood Are Quietly on Sale for as Little as $80
- This Best-Selling Treat Pouch Is My Secret Weapon for Effective Dog Training, and It's on Sale at Amazon
- An $800 Cordless Vacuum with 'Super Suction Power' Is Just $135 at Amazon Right Now
- Amazon Shoppers Say the 'Softness Is Real' on This Mattress Pad — and It Has Double Discounts