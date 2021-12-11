Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum 'Packs a Powerful Punch' — and It's on Sale

"This vacuum is amazing," another user said. "I may be biased, [but] I used to use an upright model where using it felt like some kind of CrossFit extreme workout. But this thing is feather light in comparison, and hello, no cord! I get probably 40 minutes out of every charge, but I wouldn't care if I got 20 (my place is so small, I generally need 10). This thing is so easy to use that instead of bending over to pick up a random thing off the floor that I would throw away, I unhook this from the back of the closet door it's hooked on, detach the powered spinning brush attachment, and suck up whatever that thing was. No bending!"