Amazon Shoppers Say This Cordless Vacuum 'Packs a Powerful Punch' — and It's on Sale
If you've only ever used a traditional upright vacuum cleaner, a cordless one is a serious game changer. After all, you're no longer tethered to the wall or bogged down by the length of the cord. Plus, you don't have to spend a lot of money to take home a powerful appliance. In fact, right now you can snag the top-rated Inse S600 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which has been slashed to just $119.99 at Amazon.
The 6-in-1 vacuum cleaner is complete with up to 23 kilopascals of suction in the highest mode, picking up pet hair, dust, debris, and other particles from multiple floor surfaces, including carpet, hardwood, tile, and marble floors. Users can choose from two modes — max mode and standard mode — both of which can be accessed from the handle of the appliance. Thanks to the upgraded motor, the vacuum cleaner is wonderfully quiet, so you won't have to worry about making too much noise while you clean.
A maneuverable brush head allows you to easily swivel the device underneath bulky pieces of furniture, and a set of bright LED headlights can illuminate all the dirt you may have otherwise missed. It can run for up to 45 minutes before it needs to be charged again. Plus the vacuum also doubles as a handheld appliance, complete with several accessories that can be attached to the base, including a brush tool, crevice tool, and retractable tool.
Buy It! Inse S600 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $179.98); amazon.com
Over 2,200 Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, noting that it "packs a powerful punch." Even former Dyson owners write that the Inse vacuum is "way better," with one reviewer explaining, "It is much better than the Dyson I had. Lighter, stronger suction, and greater battery life!"
"I looked at a lot of cordless stick vacuum reviewers before settling on this one, and I must say I am delighted with my new machine," one five-star reviewer shared. "It has excellent suction, as I was shocked at how much sand and dirt the unit picked up on its first pass over my indoor/outdoor carpets and hard floors. It slips right under my nightstands and reaches about a foot under the bed." They added, "This vacuum cost maybe $30 more than comparable models, but the versatility and overall 5-star reviews convinced me it was worth it!"
"This vacuum is amazing," another user said. "I may be biased, [but] I used to use an upright model where using it felt like some kind of CrossFit extreme workout. But this thing is feather light in comparison, and hello, no cord! I get probably 40 minutes out of every charge, but I wouldn't care if I got 20 (my place is so small, I generally need 10). This thing is so easy to use that instead of bending over to pick up a random thing off the floor that I would throw away, I unhook this from the back of the closet door it's hooked on, detach the powered spinning brush attachment, and suck up whatever that thing was. No bending!"
Head to Amazon and shop the Inse S600 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $119.99 before this deal disappears for good.
