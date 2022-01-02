The Powerful Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Swear Is 'Worth the Hype' Is on Sale Right Now
Want to clean your entire home without having to stop and unplug? If so, it's time to cut the cord by ditching your upright vacuum with one that's both powerful and rechargeable. All you need is a cordless vacuum that'll make cleaning less of a chore, and the beloved Inse S6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is definitely one to consider, especially now that it's on sale.
The stick vacuum can suck up everything on your floors from dust to pet hair, thanks to its powerful suction and 250-watt motor. It can effortlessly move from tile to low-pile rugs, getting debris hiding in your carpeting with its dual brush system that consists of a soft and hard roll. And in the name of customization, you'll also love that the device has not one, but two cleaning modes — one for light vacuuming and the other for when you need extra power.
Buy It! Inse S6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $149.98 with coupon (orig. $179.98); amazon.com
For those who have a lot of furniture, listen up! The lightweight Inse vacuum cleaner is designed with a head that can swivel up to 150 degrees and maneuver around obstacles like chairs and tables with ease. The head also has LED lights on it to brighten dark areas under the sofa while also illuminating small debris like hair and dust that can be hard to see, even in the daytime.
Even though you'll certainly use this as an upright vacuum, don't sleep on its other handy attachments that allow you to use it as a handheld in the car or as an upholstery cleaner for the couch. It also comes with a long crevice attachment for tight corners, as well as a brush to reach fan blades, too.
All you have to do is charge the battery to clean for up to 45 minutes straight. Another great feature? Because it's designed with a filter system, it'll trap dirt and debris in the dust cup until you toss it out. The bagless cup lets you dispose all that grime into the trash without ever needing to touch it. Sweet!
It's no wonder the cordless vacuum is loved by thousands of Amazon shoppers. In fact, the Inse S6 has more than 3,200 five-star ratings to date from people who say it's "better than expected" while others call it "the best vacuum cleaner I have ever bought."
"Where has this been all my life? This vacuum is the best vacuum I've purchased in years," wrote one Amazon shopper. "[It is] lightweight, easy to use, rechargeable, strong suction, not too loud. [There are] so many attachments to use on various types of furniture and floor types. It charges quickly and gets the job done even faster…This is exactly what I've been looking for. Perfect height adjustment and eye catching. If you need something to get the job done in any area of your home, this is a must!
"This vacuum is worth the hype," wrote another. "The suction is powerful, it's quieter than most, [and it] comes with several attachment options. Extends for even the tallest person. The two power modes come in handy when I'm just [vacuuming] non-carpeted floors compared to the stubborn carpeted floors. As soon as you get it, put it on charge so you can start cleaning. I used to hate vacuuming until this."
Trade in your old vacuum for the Inse cordless vacuum while it's on sale at Amazon.
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Powerful Cordless Vacuum Shoppers Swear Is 'Worth the Hype' Is on Sale Right Now
- Walmart Dropped a New Year's Sale with 1,000+ Deals, Including AirPods and Smart TVs
- Amazon's New Year's Sale Has Thousands of Deals, and These Are the 35 Worth Shopping — Starting at $7
- Believe It: Amazon's Hidden Outlet Store Has Best-Selling Kitchen Appliances on Sale — Up to 70% Off