Lifestyle Home Shoppers Are 'Shocked' by How Much Dirt This Cordless Vacuum Picks Up, and It's on Sale with Double Discounts "This is much quieter and works better than my Dyson" We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua Most pet vacuums these days are upright and corded, but we uncovered a device that has powerful suction and makes cleaning up after your companions a breeze. The best part? It's on major sale right now at Amazon. (And as a bonus, it's indeed cordless.) The Inse S10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has a 350-watt brushless motor that can reach a suction power of up to 26,000 pascals, great for picking up dirt, dust, debris, and pet hair from low-pile carpet and hard floors. It has a lightweight design that's easy to maneuver and even transforms into a handheld vacuum, making it ideal for furniture and vehicles, too. It comes with all the attachments you'll need to give your space a deep clean, including two crevice tools and a dusting brush. The six-stage filtration system has a HEPA filter that captures 99 percent of allergens to ensure your home has clean air. Plus, the filter is washable so you can reuse it many times before having to replace it after roughly two months. Make sure to apply Amazon's coupon before adding it to your cart to get an additional $20 off the sale price, bringing its price tag to $140. Amazon Buy It! Inse S10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $139.97 with coupon (orig. $799.89); amazon.com The rechargeable battery runs for up to 50 minutes while using standard mode, up to 30 minutes when set on comfortable mode, and 15 minutes when set on deep mode. You can either charge the battery separately or use the wall mount to charge and store the vacuum at the same time. Not only does this ensure your vacuum is always charged and ready to use, but it also takes up minimal storage since it's up off the ground. This under-the-radar vacuum doesn't have a ton of ratings quite yet, but there are still several five-star reviews to back it up. One shopper was so impressed, they said "this is much quieter and works better than my Dyson." Another person, who had doubts about the machine at first, shared they were "shocked" by how much dirt it picked up and even posted photos to show what it gathered — the pictures pretty much speak for themselves! If you have pets at home and are in the market for a cordless vacuum, the Inse S10 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner should be at the top of your list while it's significantly marked down.