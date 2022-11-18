Deal Alert! Save More Than $1,200 on the Stick Vacuums Amazon Shoppers Call 'Convenient' and 'Incredible'

By
Larry Stansbury
Tamim Alnuweiri
Published on November 18, 2022

With Black Friday right around the corner, Amazon has already launched tons of deals — particularly on cordless vacuum cleaners. These customer-loved cleaning devices are ideal for just about any shopper since they're lightweight, highly convenient, and efficient, offering high levels of cleaning performance.

And right now, you can get both the Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for a whopping 80 percent off at Amazon. Both cordless vacuum cleaners provide a top-notch cleaning experience thanks to a set of brushes that sweep in all directions and rotate for easy access to hard-to-reach places.

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $159.79 (orig. $798.99); amazon.com

Each vacuum features a five-stage high-efficiency filtration system, capturing up to 99.99 percent of particle dust that not only purifies the air as you clean, but also prevents secondary pollution from entering your homes. Plus, according to both brands, their vacuums provide a filtering performance that's twice as powerful compared to other competitive filtration systems.

Buy It! Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $159.97 with coupon (orig. $799.99); amazon.com

These two vacuum cleaners can help you clean your houses efficiently andare able to run for up to an hour on a single charge. And for peace of mind, both vacuums give you the option to choose between a two- or three-year warranty.

Several shoppers have given the Inse vacuum five-star reviews at Amazon, with one pet owner calling it "a game changer." Another reviewer raved that this vacuum "can gather up so much dust and hair," and it's easy to dispose, too.

For the Poweart vacuum, a five-star reviewer explained that they wanted to see if this device could clean every carpet and floor of their house. They wrote: "I'm happy to say it performed well on all surfaces, including carpets and rugs," and they also noted that "it picked up all the trash with no issue." They added that "you can increase the power from minimum to maximum" and the vacuum "can fit under furniture like tables and beds very easily due to its design."

Head to Amazon to get both the Poweart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner and Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while they're 80 percent off!

