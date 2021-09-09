Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Works Just as Well' as a $400 Dyson — but It's a Quarter of the Price
If you're looking for a cleaning device to use on days that the robot vacuum cleaner isn't running around, opt for a stick vacuum cleaner rather than one with an infuriating cord. After all, it's far easier to clean the house without being tethered to a wall — and it gives you plenty of opportunity to clean those spaces above and below that are otherwise nearly impossible to reach.
For anyone looking for a recommendation, thousands of Amazon shoppers suggest the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is actually four devices in one. With a digital motor that can produce up to 12 kilopascals of suction on the highest setting, the vacuum cleaner easily sucks up dirt, hair, and debris from a slew of surfaces, including hardwood floors, carpets, stairs, upholstery, and even windowsills. A four-stage sealed HEPA filtration system removes up to 99.99 percent of particles as small as 0.1 microns, making the air cleaner and easier to breathe.
Thanks to the low-noise design, the vacuum is uber quiet. It weighs only 3.3 pounds, so it's a lightweight model you can tote around the house. Plus it easily converts from a stick vacuum into a handheld vacuum, complete with multiple attachments that make it a breeze to spot clean furniture and curtains. There's a retractable metal wand, a stiff roller brush, a soft roller brush, a long crevice tool, and an oval brush.
Buy It! Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.98; amazon.com
Over 3,000 Amazon shoppers have given the vacuum cleaner a five-star rating, writing that it's "easy to use" and "picks everything up." One user even says, "It works just as well as my $400 Dyson."
"I am super picky about vacuums," one five-star reviewer shares. "I have owned everything from a $400 Dyson to $15 bargain store vacuums, and pretty much hated all of them. On a hunch, I purchased this little guy and I am SOOOOO impressed by it. It picks up all the dirt [and] human and dog hair without issue. It is so much better than the Dyson I used to own. It turns like a feather with the flick of a hand; it's magical."
"I absolutely love this vacuum," another customer says. "It's my first cordless and I'll never go back. I'm hooked. It glides across my high pile rug with ease. It's so easy to carry that [I] only need one for all three floors of my home. The suction is great and I love that it has a low and a high setting. It was very easy to set up and it was already charged when it arrived. I have been vacuuming my entire house every single day since it arrived. This thing makes cleaning super easy for me."
Head to Amazon and shop the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $119.98.
Want more? Sign up for PEOPLE Shopping text messages to stay up to date on the best deals and sales online.
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Works Just as Well' as a $400 Dyson — but It's a Quarter of the Price
- Amazon Shoppers Say They Didn't Think Their Floors Were Dirty Until They Used This Steamer Mop — and It's on Sale
- Supermodels Can't Stop Wearing the Cooling Bamboo Bra That's Taking Over Hollywood
- These Spooky Mini Waffle Makers Are Perfect for Fall — and Selling Fast on Amazon