"I absolutely love this vacuum," another customer says. "It's my first cordless and I'll never go back. I'm hooked. It glides across my high pile rug with ease. It's so easy to carry that [I] only need one for all three floors of my home. The suction is great and I love that it has a low and a high setting. It was very easy to set up and it was already charged when it arrived. I have been vacuuming my entire house every single day since it arrived. This thing makes cleaning super easy for me."