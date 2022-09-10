Stick Vacuums Can Cost Hundreds, but This 'Small and Mighty' Model Is on Sale for Just $86 at Amazon

Cleaning the house is a necessity — whether you rely on a robot vacuum or a steam mop to help you accomplish the work. And while investing in a vacuum cleaner can often run you a few hundred dollars, you don't have to spend that kind of money to find a device that's powerful, reliable, and actually suctions debris.

Look to the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which currently includes double discounts at Amazon. The device is equipped with a 160-watt digital motor that can generate up to 12,000 pascals of suction on the highest mode. It's capable of picking up pet hair, debris, and dust from a slew of surfaces, including hard floors, carpets, stairs, and windowsills. Thanks to the four-stage HEPA filtration system, the vacuum traps up to 99.99 percent of microscopic dust particles, making it easier to breathe in your home.

The device is wonderfully lightweight, too — weighing just 3.3 pounds — and doesn't make a lot of noise. It can also be transformed into a handheld device, allowing you to target specific areas around the house like upholstery and car interiors. Simply add on any of the included attachments, like the extendable tube or small brush, before getting to work.

Users can choose from two modes, standard and max, and the device can run for up to 45 minutes at a time before it needs to be recharged again. The head of the vacuum is designed with a set of LED lights, capable of illuminating all the dirt you may have otherwise missed. Plus, the motorized brush can swivel up to 150 degrees, allowing you to more readily access corners and other hard-to-reach spots.

Over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have given the stick vacuum a five-star rating, calling it "small and mighty" and noting that it "sucks everything up." One user said, "I vacuum every day now because I love this vacuum," while another added: "I have a 1,200-square foot hard floor home, and this gets everything on a single charge."

A third five-star reviewer wrote: "This is a great vacuum for the price; I have a $500 Dyson stick vacuum, and I'd say this one is just as good." They explained that they preferred this device because they didn't have to continuously hold the power button when using it, and appreciated the long run time. They finished off by saying: "Save yourself the money and get the vacuum!"

Head to Amazon to get the Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale at Amazon.

