This $500 Cordless Vacuum Is an 'Incredible Value,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for $100 Right Now

Vacuuming is one of those necessary cleaning tasks that many people don't really enjoy, but it definitely helps if you have a good vacuum that gets the job done. If your vacuum cleaner is nearing the end of its life or if you're looking for a more convenient way to vacuum, listen up — a super convenient cordless vacuum is majorly on sale at Amazon right now for 80 percent off.

The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum has two power modes: standard and max. The max power mode brings in stronger suction for vacuuming up pet fur, cat litter, dirt, and more on hardwood floors or carpeting with a low pile. Using it in standard mode means you'll have up to 45 minutes of run time. When you're done vacuuming, just hang it up to charge on the included wall mount.

It's easy to understand why one reviewer described it as "lightweight" and "easy to use." It weighs just over 3 pounds, so you can carry it around the house or even out to your car without the hassle.

The cordless vacuum also transforms into a handheld and comes with multiple attachments, including a 2-in-1 brush and crevice tool, making it super simple to clean tough areas like stairs, fans, or hard-to-reach spots between furniture cushions.

It also has LED lights and a swiveling head to get floors sparkling clean, even under furniture. High ceiling fans or cabinet tops are no problem for the vacuum, either, thanks to its extension tube. And it comes with a washable filter for cleaner air. The dust bin holds slightly more than a liter, too, so you won't have to constantly stop vacuuming to empty it.

One shopper said that they were "super impressed" by the stick vacuum thanks to its powerful suction and maneuverability, and added was "an incredible value for the price."

Stop getting tangled up in your traditional vacuum cleaner and grab this cordless option while it's a whopping $400 off.

