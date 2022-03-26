Deal Alert! This 'Powerful' $549 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is Just $120 Right Now

For a powerful (and inexpensive) option, consider the Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is a whopping 78 percent off at Amazon right now. The vacuum cleaner has a 145-watt motor that gives it strong suction power, so it easily picks up pet hair, cat litter, dirt, and debris on both hardwood floors and carpets. It also has an upgraded filtration system that captures particles as small as 0.2 microns, making it easier to breathe indoors.