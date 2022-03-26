Deal Alert! This 'Powerful' $549 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is Just $120 Right Now
If you've never experienced the pleasure of a cordless vacuum cleaner, change that as soon as possible. The freedom to bring your vacuum anywhere — without tangled cords trailing behind you — can allow you to get into those dark corners you may have otherwise deemed impossible to clean.
For a powerful (and inexpensive) option, consider the Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is a whopping 78 percent off at Amazon right now. The vacuum cleaner has a 145-watt motor that gives it strong suction power, so it easily picks up pet hair, cat litter, dirt, and debris on both hardwood floors and carpets. It also has an upgraded filtration system that captures particles as small as 0.2 microns, making it easier to breathe indoors.
The lightweight stick vacuum cleaner (just 3.2 pounds!) can transform into a handheld device, so you can target smaller messes just as easily as bigger ones. It comes with several accessories, including a long crevice tool, two-in-one brush tool, retractable metal tube, and motorized brush head, letting you vacuum upholstery, carpeted stairs, and even the interior of a car.
The vacuum can run for up to 45 minutes before it needs to be charged and has a dust cup that can hold up to 1.2 liters of dirt at a time.
Buy It! Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.68 with coupon (orig. $549.98); amazon.com
In reviews, Amazon shoppers have raved about this vacuum cleaner, noting that it has "great suction" and is "powerful." Others have written that they're "thrilled" with how well it works. One user even shared: "It picks up things my previous, equally priced vacuum, tended to drop or spin out."'
Another reviewer wrote that they were completely "surprised" by how well this inexpensive vacuum worked. They explained that they mostly use the vacuum cleaner on their hardwood floors, hardwood stairs, and microfiber couch. They called it a "really lovely quick-cleaning device" that can be used "between deep cleans."
Head to Amazon to get the Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's 78 percent off at Amazon.
