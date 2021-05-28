If You Act Fast, You Can Get This Powerful Cordless Vacuum for Only $100 at Amazon
If you use an upright corded vacuum, you understand the struggle of constantly searching for outlets as you make your way through your home. That's why tons of Amazon shoppers are making the switch to cordless vacuums for a faster and easier cleaning experience. And right now, you can score the Inse N5 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for just $100 thanks to an on-site Amazon coupon.
The cordless stick vacuum has a 130-watt motor and 12,000 pascals of suction power, allowing it to pick up pet hair, dust, and dirt from hardwood floors, carpets, and furniture. It has a two-in-one stiff and soft roller — which is what makes it work on both carpets and hard surfaces without the need to change the head — with a helpful LED light for extra visibility. Plus, you can swivel the vacuum 180 degrees sideways and 90 degrees up and down to access hard-to-reach corners and underneath furniture.
Another benefit of this cordless vacuum is that the top pops off to become a handheld vacuum, which will come in handy for cleaning upholstery, the inside of your car, or even curtains and ceilings (since it has an adjustablealuminum tube).
It comes with a detachable battery pack that can be charged on its own or while it's still inside the vacuum. All you have to do is connect the battery pack to the included power adapter and plug it into an outlet. You'll get up to 45 minutes of run time on standard mode and up to 20 minutes on max mode from a single charge.
"It's so lightweight and easy to use," one reviewer wrote. "I charged the battery as soon as I got it and literally vacuumed my whole house on the one charge. I have hardwood floors throughout my house with several large rugs in the living room, the den and the master bedroom. I used the low suction on the bare floors and the higher suction on the rugs and this little thing worked great!"
A second added: "I can move from bedroom carpet to living room rug to kitchen hardwood quickly and effectively. I only use max power when necessary, and this helps conserve battery life. When finished cleaning, I simply empty the canister, plug it in, and it's ready to go the next time."
Instead of settling for an inconvenient and hard-to-use standard vacuum, treat yourself to a multifunctional cordless one at a great price. Shop the Inse N5 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's still $100 at Amazon.
