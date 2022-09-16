Even Professional Cleaners Call This Their 'Go-To' Vacuum — and It's 70% Off at Amazon

When it comes to buying vacuum cleaners, these trusty and powerful devices can often run you a few hundred dollars — especially if you opt for a name brand like Dyson. And while that's certainly one way to go about it, you don't have to spend a ton of money to nab a vacuum.

In fact, right now you can snag the Inse I5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner for a mere $63 at Amazon. The stick vacuum cleaner is complete with a 600-watt motor that can produce up to 18,000 pascals of suction, easily picking up dust, pet hair, and debris from hardwood floors, marble, tile, and low-pile carpets. Plus, it's designed with a filter that can trap microscopic dust, making it easier to breathe indoors.

The vacuum can also be adjusted thanks to three attachment heads, including the main floor brush, crevice tool, and two-in-one brush, allowing you to target upholstered items, hard-to-reach corners, and car interiors. When it's time to clean out the 1-liter dust cup, simply press the button to empty it so you don't have to get your hands dirty. Plus, the device is outfitted with a 23-foot-long cord, giving you plenty of space to navigate while you clean.

Amazon

Buy It! Inse I5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $63 with coupon (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with the stick vacuum cleaner, with one noting that they "don't need a broom" after trying it out. Many others write that it's "easy to use" and has "great suction." One user said, "I clean BNBs for a living and this is my go-to vacuum for all of my jobs," while another added: "I was extremely surprised by the amount of power this thing packs."

A third five-star reviewer suggested not to "spend the extra money for something with a brand name," since this vacuum works just as well as a "Shark stick vac." They explained that the "suction power is amazing" and added: "I managed to get my living room, kitchen, and bathroom done with this bad body, and not only are they clean, [but] my kitchen is so clean it looks like it's been mopped."

Head to Amazon to get the Inse I5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's 70 percent off.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.