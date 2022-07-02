Credit: Amazon
Shop

Deal Alert! This $257 Stick Vacuum Has Been Slashed to Just $60 at Amazon — This Weekend Only

“This thing is powerful”
By Amy Schulman July 02, 2022 04:00 AM
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

We've hit another summer long weekend — this time one filled with copious amounts of hot dogs slathered with mustard and vats of potato salad. And while July 4 is certainly one of the best eating weekends of the year, it's also a holiday filled with not-to-be-missed sales events.

Right now, Amazon has marked down the Inse I5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner to just $60 for the occasion — that's a whopping 77 percent off! The corded device is designed with a 600-watt motor and can generate up to 18,000 pascals of suction power, picking up dust, pet hair, and crumbs on a host of surfaces, including marble, tile, hardwood floors, and low-pile carpets. Plus, weighing in at just 3.3 pounds, the device is super lightweight, making it easy to carry around the house. 

The stick vacuum is also equipped with a high-efficiency filtration system that captures all kinds of microscopic debris. It can also be transformed into a handheld device thanks to a set of accessories; just attach the crevice tool or 2-in-1 brush and get to work tackling hard-to-reach places like in between couch cushions and car interiors. Plus, it's finished off with a 1-liter dust cup that's easy to empty without getting your hands dirty.   

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Inse I5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $59.49 (orig. $256.99); amazon.com

RELATED: Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message.

Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this stick vacuum, calling it "really easy to use" and a "great deal." One user said, "I was extremely surprised by [the] amount of power this thing packs," and also added: "This thing is powerful."

Another reviewer shared that they're "thrilled" with this vacuum, calling it a "powerful little bugger." They explained: "I was truly expecting the power of a handheld dust vac, but this is near the same power as my normal household upright." 

Head to Amazon to get the Inse I5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's 77 percent off.

Shop
View All
© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com