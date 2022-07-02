Deal Alert! This $257 Stick Vacuum Has Been Slashed to Just $60 at Amazon — This Weekend Only
We've hit another summer long weekend — this time one filled with copious amounts of hot dogs slathered with mustard and vats of potato salad. And while July 4 is certainly one of the best eating weekends of the year, it's also a holiday filled with not-to-be-missed sales events.
Right now, Amazon has marked down the Inse I5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner to just $60 for the occasion — that's a whopping 77 percent off! The corded device is designed with a 600-watt motor and can generate up to 18,000 pascals of suction power, picking up dust, pet hair, and crumbs on a host of surfaces, including marble, tile, hardwood floors, and low-pile carpets. Plus, weighing in at just 3.3 pounds, the device is super lightweight, making it easy to carry around the house.
The stick vacuum is also equipped with a high-efficiency filtration system that captures all kinds of microscopic debris. It can also be transformed into a handheld device thanks to a set of accessories; just attach the crevice tool or 2-in-1 brush and get to work tackling hard-to-reach places like in between couch cushions and car interiors. Plus, it's finished off with a 1-liter dust cup that's easy to empty without getting your hands dirty.
Buy It! Inse I5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $59.49 (orig. $256.99); amazon.com
Amazon shoppers have fallen in love with this stick vacuum, calling it "really easy to use" and a "great deal." One user said, "I was extremely surprised by [the] amount of power this thing packs," and also added: "This thing is powerful."
Another reviewer shared that they're "thrilled" with this vacuum, calling it a "powerful little bugger." They explained: "I was truly expecting the power of a handheld dust vac, but this is near the same power as my normal household upright."
Head to Amazon to get the Inse I5 Stick Vacuum Cleaner while it's 77 percent off.
