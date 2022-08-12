Shoppers Are 'Honestly So Impressed' by This Stick Vacuum, Now on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen Yet

There's something about being able to take your cordless vacuum anywhere around the house that makes the usually mundane chore so much more enjoyable. If you've had your eye on a cordless vacuum, now is the time to let the task get worlds easier with the Inse Cordless Vacuum.

With over 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, this popular vacuum has rave reviews from shoppers who are "honestly so impressed" by its powerful suction. And Amazon just slashed the price to just $96 — one of its lowest prices ever.

The extreme power comes from the 160W digital motor that delivers strong suction to pick up everything from dirt and debris to pet hair and dust. Inside, the fully sealed filtration system separates clean air and dust without leakage, and a high-density HEPA filter removes 99.99 percent of dust particles.

Whether you're looking to tidy up your living room, kitchen, or bathroom floors, this vaccum is equipped to clean up multiple surfaces around your home, including carpet, hard floors, stairs, and even sofas and curtains. The rotatable motorized brushes have an LED light for a better view of dust and swivel 150 degrees to clean hard-to-reach places. One brush is stiffer to target carpets, while a softer brush head contains an antistatic carbon fiber bristle for hard floors including wood and tiles.

Amazon

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum in Black; $95.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

And with a motorized brush head, a stiff roller brush, a soft roller brush, a retractable metal tube, and an oval brush for fabric surfaces, it's practically four cleaning products in one. The vacuum has a quick charge and is able to run for up to 45 minutes straight on two cleaning modes: standard or max. You can also reuse the HEPA filter over and over again by cleaning it with the included cleaning tool.

Although you can get the Inse Cordless Vacuum for less than $100, shoppers say it works better than pricer options like a Dyson.

One reviewer who called the device the "best cordless vacuum on Amazon" says the suction is quite powerful, all while remaining "super quiet." A dog owner added that it picks up pet dander incredibly well. "It gets every single hair that is on the floor," they said.

Plus, it's super easy to maneuver around the house, so much so that a shopper shared: "Since it is lightweight and easy to use, even my 4- and 5-year-olds are able to use it to clean up their mess."

Right now, you can get the Inse Cordless Vacuum for 20 percent off at just $96 in either black or cobalt blue. If you have pets and are looking to keep your home dander-free, consider adding this "whisper quiet" cordless vacuum cleaner to your collection.

Amazon

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum in Black; $95.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum in Cobalt; $95.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.