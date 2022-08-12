People.com Lifestyle Home Shoppers Are 'Honestly So Impressed' by This Stick Vacuum, Now on Sale for the Lowest Price We've Seen Yet You can get it for less than $100 right now By Nicol Natale Nicol Natale Instagram Website Nicol Natale is a freelance writer and editor based in Hawai'i. After spending several years working at brands like Prevention, Woman's Day, and Business Insider in New York City, Nicol decided to leave the city life behind for island living. Today, she lives a flexible lifestyle where she can marry all of her passions, including writing, yoga, singing, and adventuring out in nature. Her work has been featured in brands like Women's Health, Good Housekeeping, EverydayHealth, and more. As a fellow of the Association of Health Care Journalists' 2018 class, Nicol is most passionate about covering health and wellness, although her work has spanned many verticals including lifestyle, beauty, fashion, business, and more. When Nicol isn't writing, you can almost always find her outside practicing yoga, strumming on her ukelele, or enjoying a beautiful sunset with friends. Connect with Nicol at her website www.nicolnatale.com or on Instagram @nicolnatale. People Editorial Guidelines Published on August 12, 2022 05:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon There's something about being able to take your cordless vacuum anywhere around the house that makes the usually mundane chore so much more enjoyable. If you've had your eye on a cordless vacuum, now is the time to let the task get worlds easier with the Inse Cordless Vacuum. With over 3,500 five-star ratings on Amazon, this popular vacuum has rave reviews from shoppers who are "honestly so impressed" by its powerful suction. And Amazon just slashed the price to just $96 — one of its lowest prices ever. The extreme power comes from the 160W digital motor that delivers strong suction to pick up everything from dirt and debris to pet hair and dust. Inside, the fully sealed filtration system separates clean air and dust without leakage, and a high-density HEPA filter removes 99.99 percent of dust particles. Whether you're looking to tidy up your living room, kitchen, or bathroom floors, this vaccum is equipped to clean up multiple surfaces around your home, including carpet, hard floors, stairs, and even sofas and curtains. The rotatable motorized brushes have an LED light for a better view of dust and swivel 150 degrees to clean hard-to-reach places. One brush is stiffer to target carpets, while a softer brush head contains an antistatic carbon fiber bristle for hard floors including wood and tiles. Amazon Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum in Black; $95.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. And with a motorized brush head, a stiff roller brush, a soft roller brush, a retractable metal tube, and an oval brush for fabric surfaces, it's practically four cleaning products in one. The vacuum has a quick charge and is able to run for up to 45 minutes straight on two cleaning modes: standard or max. You can also reuse the HEPA filter over and over again by cleaning it with the included cleaning tool. Although you can get the Inse Cordless Vacuum for less than $100, shoppers say it works better than pricer options like a Dyson. One reviewer who called the device the "best cordless vacuum on Amazon" says the suction is quite powerful, all while remaining "super quiet." A dog owner added that it picks up pet dander incredibly well. "It gets every single hair that is on the floor," they said. Plus, it's super easy to maneuver around the house, so much so that a shopper shared: "Since it is lightweight and easy to use, even my 4- and 5-year-olds are able to use it to clean up their mess." Right now, you can get the Inse Cordless Vacuum for 20 percent off at just $96 in either black or cobalt blue. If you have pets and are looking to keep your home dander-free, consider adding this "whisper quiet" cordless vacuum cleaner to your collection. Amazon Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum in Black; $95.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum in Cobalt; $95.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.