You Can Snag This $500 Cordless Vacuum for Just $100 at Amazon This Weekend

It's time to streamline your household cleaning with the help of a vacuum cleaner that can work on all flooring rather than relying on a different gadget for each room.

Tons of shoppers recommend the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, which is sleek, powerful, and ready to take on all sorts of messes. The best part? This top-rated find is a whopping 80 percent off at Amazon.

The multifunctional device boasts powerful suction that can make dust, dirt, pet hair, and other floor-riddling gunk disappear from hardwood and tile floors, as well as low-pile carpets. It also comes with three heads and an adjustable handle rod, so you can customize your cleaning. The vacuum swivels sideways and frontways, plus it features a fleet of LED headlights that illuminate all of the debris in your way.

Its 45-minute battery life makes it great for lengthier cleaning sessions, in case you want to tackle all of your floors in one go. Plus, it can be converted into a detachable handheld vacuum, allowing you to clean harder-to-reach places like corners, windowsills, and ceilings.

The vacuum also features a five-stage filtration system that can remove up to 99.99 percent of dust particles, plus the high-speed rotating airflow purifies the air, according to the brand. And it's super easy to clean, since you can detach the dust bin and release its lock to empty debris into the garbage without getting your hands in the line of fire. Another bonus? The washable filter.

Since its slim silhouette can fit into tighter nooks and crannies, it's super easy to store when not in use. And if you don't have the floor space, the vacuum comes with a wall mount and screws for added convenience. Heck, even its rechargeable battery is detachable, so you don't have to lug the whole vacuum to an outlet when it has to be plugged in.

Shoppers love using this stick vacuum on tons of surfaces. One reviewer raved that it was "perfect on hardwood floors, rugs, and tile," while another shopper said that they use it on "mattresses, under couch cushions, rugs," and even in their car. A third user wrote, "I can clean under places that my old vacuum couldn't reach," and finished off by saying that the vacuum "has a lot of power."

