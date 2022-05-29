The $590 Cordless Stick Vacuum Shoppers Say Is 'Surprisingly Powerful' Is Now 80% Off at Amazon

The Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner usually sells for $590 and is on sale for just $119 right now, which is an incredible deal you don't want to pass up. The device's high-powered motor runs for up to 45 minutes and is ideal for hard floors, low-pile carpet, furniture, and even your car since it converts into a handheld cleaner. It also has a two-in-one motorized brush that picks up hair and larger debris like dog food and cat litter with ease.