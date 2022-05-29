The $590 Cordless Stick Vacuum Shoppers Say Is 'Surprisingly Powerful' Is Now 80% Off at Amazon
If your old vacuum cleaner is bulky and just far too heavy, it's time to ditch it, and replace it with something that's lightweight and easy to maneuver — a cordless stick vacuum. You might think they're quite the investment, but we actually found one that's a whopping 80 percent off at Amazon.
The Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner usually sells for $590 and is on sale for just $119 right now, which is an incredible deal you don't want to pass up. The device's high-powered motor runs for up to 45 minutes and is ideal for hard floors, low-pile carpet, furniture, and even your car since it converts into a handheld cleaner. It also has a two-in-one motorized brush that picks up hair and larger debris like dog food and cat litter with ease.
A stick vacuum like this is typically superior to a traditional vacuum for its lightweight design and 150-degree swivel head that makes cleaning hard-to-reach areas a breeze. It even has a built-in light that allows dirt to be more visible. Another notable feature is the large 1.2-liter dustbin that is emptied with the touch of a button.
Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $118.97 (orig. $589.98); amazon.com
A perk of owning a stick vacuum is that it's relatively easy to store and this one comes with a wall mount, so you can store and charge it at the same time without taking up a ton of space. Plus, that means it'll always be ready to go whenever you need it.
One five-star reviewer said this vacuum "is exactly what you need and more" and added that the "runtime and power is above and beyond." Another shopper who's a dog owner said "the suction is surprisingly powerful" and raved about how well it works for "picking up hair and pet fur."
There's no telling how long this deal will last and getting a cordless stick vacuum for nearly $500 off is almost unheard of. Needless to say, this isn't the time to hesitate if you're thinking of upgrading your vacuum.
