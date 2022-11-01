Lifestyle Home PSA: A $450 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner Is on Sale at Amazon for $100 Right Now Even a Dyson user swears by it By Carly Kulzer Carly Kulzer Instagram Website Carly Kulzer has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2018 and is currently an Entertainment Ecommerce Writer for People. As an owner of two dogs and two cats, she started primarily writing pets content for People in 2021. She has reviewed more than 50 products, conducted interviews with professionals in the field, and has done extensive research to gather accurate information.Carly has written more than 40 pets articles for People. Her shoppable content has also been featured in InStyle, Real Simple, Food and Wine, Shape, Travel and Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, Southern Living, Cooking Light, Martha Stewart Living, My Recipes, and Parents. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 1, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If your old bulky vacuum cleaner just isn't cutting it anymore, consider transitioning to a lighter, more efficient machine like a cordless vacuum. They're easier to store in small spaces and help clean your house with minimal effort. The Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner weighs just 3.2 pounds and is on sale for 78 percent off at Amazon right now, bringing its price tag to $100. The stick vacuum uses a powerful motor to provide enough suction to pick up dirt, debris, and pet hair from a variety of surfaces. It also has an intricate filtration system that cleans the air of even the smallest particles and pollen to ensure the air in your home is clean, which can help relieve allergy symptoms. Each filter needs to be cleaned with cold water every three months or so to prevent blockage and you just have to make sure they're completely dry before placing them back in the vacuum. What sets this vacuum apart from other models is that it can run for up to 45 minutes, and the top portion can be used as a handheld vacuum, which makes cleaning furniture and vehicles so much easier. Plus, the device comes with two attachments that are great for cleaning hard-to-reach areas like baseboards, crevices, and more. Amazon Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $449.98); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Not only is this vacuum lightweight, but it's also super easy to store since it can be mounted on a wall. It comes with all the mounting hardware necessary and doubles as a charging station, so you can store and charge the machine at the same time. The battery can be removed and charged on its own, too. This vacuum doesn't have tons of ratings just yet, but the majority of shoppers who've left feedback have given it five stars. One reviewer went as far as to say they "like it better than [their] Dyson" after just one use. Another person described it as a "convenient and powerful vacuum." When a vacuum like this is 78 percent off and able to arrive in as little as two days, there's no reason to sleep on this deal. There's no telling how long it'll last, so take advantage of the $100 price tag while you can. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Shoppers Say These Blanket-Like Scarves Are 'Super Soft and Cute,' and Prices Start at $11 Celebrities Have Always Loved Leather Pants, and Hilary Duff's On-Trend Version Looks Super Comfy I'm a Guy with Curly Hair, and My New Favorite Shampoo Gives My Curls Definition with Every Wash Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping The Olaplex Ultimate Essentials Kit Is on Sale at Amazon Cozy Scarves for Fall and Winter from Amazon, Starting at $11 45 Women-Owned Businesses to Shop on International Women's Day