Hurry! It's Your Last Chance to Score $570 Off This Cordless Vacuum Cleaner

Still lugging out a heavy upright vacuum for daily messes? Now's a great time to invest in a cordless vacuum to make everyday cleaning a breeze.

Amazon slashed the price of the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Normally, it costs $700, but it's currently on sale for just $130 — but not for much longer. You only have a couple of days left to score 81 percent off the vacuum.

Buy It! Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $129.99 (orig. $699.98); amazon.com

Equipped with 25,000 pascals of suction power, the vacuum easily removes dust, dirt, pet hair, crumbs, and debris from hard floors and carpets. It has two cleaning modes that you can switch between as you tackle different messes and surfaces, and LED headlights illuminate a clear cleaning path.

Thanks to its cordless design, it's not restricted to the nearest power outlet — making the lightweight vacuum easy to navigate around your home. Plus, it has a large dustbin, meaning you won't have to constantly stop to empty it out.

Another notable feature? The vacuum has a five-stage sealed filtration system (which includes a HEPA filter) that captures 99.99 percent of dust particles.

The multipurpose cleaning gadget converts into a handheld vacuum. And it comes with two attachments: a dusting brush and a long crevice tool. So along with your floors, it can tackle everything from furniture and baseboards to stairs and window sills.

Shoppers who've awarded a five-star rating to the "versatile" vacuum cleaner say it has "great" suction power. One reviewer wrote that it's "so convenient to grab and use whenever my cats spread litter on the floor or when I have a mess on the kitchen floor," adding, "Life is a bit easier with this product."

Ready to upgrade your floor care routine? The impressive deal is slated to end on Monday, November 7, so head to Amazon to pick up the Inse S610 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's still $570 off.

