This Cordless Vacuum 'Makes Vacuuming Less of a Chore' — and It's on Sale for $100

When it comes to cleaning up crumbs, dust, and other household debris, there's one gadget that does it all: the cordless stick vacuum. While there are many reasons to love a good handheld vacuum or robot vacuum, a cordless stick vacuum is the real hero of the lineup. And, right now, the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for just $100.

The 6-in-1 model has a five-stage, high-efficiency filtration system that the brand says can capture up to 99.99 percent of microscopic particles. Its retractable design allows it to be converted into a handheld vacuum, ideal for cleaning under sofa cushions or inside the car.

It comes with a bunch of useful attachments for cleaning tricky areas, including a motorized brush head, an oval brush for fabric, and a long crevice attachment. It also comes with two replaceable HEPA filters, a tool to clean hair from the roller and filter, and a charging base. The rechargeable battery takes three or four hours to charge and has a 45-minute run time on standard mode or 25 minutes on maximum.

Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

"Wish I had bought this sooner," wrote one customer, who rated the vacuum five stars. They explained they bought it to replace a cordless Dyson, and said, "The Dyson was horrible compared to this," calling it "very lightweight" and saying it "makes vacuuming less of a chore."

Another shopper said the vacuum has "solid construction" and is "worth every penny." A third said, "It has two power settings which is wonderful and both have excellent suction. Another thing to its credit is that even on high speed it doesn't sound like a jet taking off, extremely quiet."

If you're looking for a cordless stick vacuum to make household chores easier, take a hint from Amazon shoppers and get the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale now.

