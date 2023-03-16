Lifestyle Home This Cordless Vacuum 'Makes Vacuuming Less of a Chore' — and It's on Sale for $100 “Wish I had bought it sooner” By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on March 16, 2023 01:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. When it comes to cleaning up crumbs, dust, and other household debris, there's one gadget that does it all: the cordless stick vacuum. While there are many reasons to love a good handheld vacuum or robot vacuum, a cordless stick vacuum is the real hero of the lineup. And, right now, the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for just $100. The 6-in-1 model has a five-stage, high-efficiency filtration system that the brand says can capture up to 99.99 percent of microscopic particles. Its retractable design allows it to be converted into a handheld vacuum, ideal for cleaning under sofa cushions or inside the car. It comes with a bunch of useful attachments for cleaning tricky areas, including a motorized brush head, an oval brush for fabric, and a long crevice attachment. It also comes with two replaceable HEPA filters, a tool to clean hair from the roller and filter, and a charging base. The rechargeable battery takes three or four hours to charge and has a 45-minute run time on standard mode or 25 minutes on maximum. Amazon Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com Amazon Just Dropped a Ton of Deals on Useful Storage Furniture — and Prices Start at $17 "Wish I had bought this sooner," wrote one customer, who rated the vacuum five stars. They explained they bought it to replace a cordless Dyson, and said, "The Dyson was horrible compared to this," calling it "very lightweight" and saying it "makes vacuuming less of a chore." Another shopper said the vacuum has "solid construction" and is "worth every penny." A third said, "It has two power settings which is wonderful and both have excellent suction. Another thing to its credit is that even on high speed it doesn't sound like a jet taking off, extremely quiet." If you're looking for a cordless stick vacuum to make household chores easier, take a hint from Amazon shoppers and get the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale now. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Love His Outfit: Hot Dudes in Bold Suits Chrissy Teigen Uses the Sleep Sack That Thousands of Parents Swear Helps Their Baby Sleep Through the Night The 75 Best Deals We Found at Amazon for St. Patrick's Day — Prices Start at $7