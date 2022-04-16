Amazon Shoppers Swear by This 'Life-Saver' Cordless Vacuum That's on Sale for $100 Right Now
If you're in the market for a hassle-free cleaning gadget, you can snag a popular cordless vacuum while it's on sale at Amazon.
Marked down to $100, the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner lets you easily reach tight areas without worrying about where the nearest power outlet is. Not to mention, you won't have to drag an annoying cord around everywhere you clean.
The stick vacuum is equipped with 12,000 pascals of suction power to tackle dust, hair, and debris on carpets and hard floors. But despite its strong suction power, the stick vacuum is super quiet, according to customers.
Depending on the type of mess, you can choose between two speed settings: standard and max. And to make it even easier to use, you can release the power button after selecting the speed setting and it'll keep running, meaning you won't have to continuously hold it down as you vacuum.
Buy It! Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com
Weighing just 3.3 pounds, the vacuum is a breeze to navigate. It also has a slim swivel head that can rotate 150 degrees. And not only can it reach tough areas, but with its LED headlights, you'll see all the dust and debris that you're getting rid of in them.
Another standout feature is the vacuum's fully sealed cyclonic filtration system, complete with a reusable HEPA filter that removes 99.99 percent of dust particles from the air.
The vacuum converts into a handheld vacuum, too, and comes with handy attachments, including a crevice tool to reach in between couch cushions and an oval brush to dust off curtains and lamp shades. You can even clean higher areas (think cobwebbed ceiling corners) thanks to the vacuum's retractable metal tube. If you or your pets constantly shed, the vacuum also comes with a cleaner tool to remove hair from the roller.
More than 3,600 customers have given the "life-saver" vacuum a perfect rating, sharing in reviews that they're "impressed" with its lightweight design and suction power.
Some even compare the vacuum to models from pricier brands: "It moves around tight spots and in nooks and crannies so easily, much like my $600 Dyson!" one wrote.
Head to Amazon to pick up the Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
