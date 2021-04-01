Shoppers Are Replacing Their $500 Vacuums with This $110 Cordless Option

Profile Menu
Join Now
My Account
Follow Us
People is on Community!
Text us for exclusive photos and videos, royal news, and way more.
Text: 212-479-1704
If you've spent enough time on Amazon, you know it's the place to go for major discounts on home appliances. The site's latest batch of markdowns includes $39 off a powerful cordless vacuum, the Inse S600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, which shoppers say is so user-friendly, it can be operated from a wheelchair.
The vacuum has an impressive 45-minute battery life and a 1.2-liter dustbin, which is surprisingly large for such a compact vacuum. It comes with a wall mount, extra brush head, long crevice attachment, and even a small cleaning tool with a brush and blade for extracting gunk from the dustbin. Plus, the long handle can be removed to convert the device into a handheld vacuum.
Even though it weighs a measly 3.3 pounds, this vacuum is equipped with serious power. Its maximum suction mode clocks in at 23 kPa, or kilopascals, which is the measurement used to determine how efficiently a vacuum sucks up debris. For comparison, this top-rated Moosoo stick vacuum offers a max kPa of 10.
Buy It! Inse S600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $110.49 (orig. $149.98); amazon.com
"I am so impressed with this vacuum. I have replaced my $500 vacuum with this one," a reviewer wrote. "I have two cats and a long-haired dog. It's excellent on my hardwood floor and carpet, and it gets all the pet hair and dirt. Super lightweight. So easy to vacuum my stairs."
Other reviewers say the Inse S600 is great for wheelchair use thanks to its adjustable handle height, manageable weight, and 120-degree swivel capabilities. "This vacuum is great! It's lightweight, easy to maneuver, change tools, and adjust [the] height for easy use from a wheelchair," said one. "The battery life and suction power are very good. I love it."
The Inse S600 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is on sale for $110 for a limited time. There's no telling how long this deal will last, so place your order now.