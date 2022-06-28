Amazon Shoppers Call This Vacuum a 'Dyson Clone,' and It's 81% Off Right Now
Pulling out your trusty vacuum at a moment's notice to clean up a quick mess or get ready for company always sounds easy in theory — until you're actually lugging around the heavy, clunky old thing and tripping on its taut cord. Thankfully, we have a great (and budget-friendly!) solution that's sure to make a difference in your cleaning routine.
The Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is massively discounted, on sale from $590 to just $118 thanks to both a discount and exclusive Amazon coupon. This lightweight model runs for up to 40 minutes on a charge (on standard mode), so you have time to clean the whole house at once. Use it for everything from a quick run through the kitchen to cleaning pet hair from the couch. After vacuuming, just plug it in to recharge so that it's ready when you need it again.
Designed with a HEPA filtration system, the cordless vacuum can capture over 99 percent of even the smallest particles. The powerful motor provides impressive suction power, easily picking up hair, debris, and microscopic dust. And because of its slim design, it can easily reach under furniture, getting into every little corner with its 180-degree swivel head.
This vacuum can also be converted into a smaller handheld device using any of the included attachments and accessories. Use it fully extended as you would a traditional push vacuum, then remove the stick and swap it for a brush head or crevice tool of your choosing to get tough spots in the car, behind your furniture, or on your stairs.
Several reviewers offer raves of this "very convenient" and "lightweight" cleaning tool. One noted that "it's by far the best of the Dyson clones," while another five-star reviewer praised its convenience, remarking, "I use it so often because it's so easy: Just grab it and go…. you don't have to drag a machine plugged into the wall around the room, then unplug it to go into the next room."
Head to Amazon to grab the budget-friendly Inse Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's a whopping 81 percent off.
