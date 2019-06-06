The Hunky Pool Float That’s Going Viral Now Comes as Mini Drink Holders

If you haven’t heard, there’s a pool float stealing hearts everywhere this summer — and to make him even more desirable, he’s now serving up drinks.

The “Inflatable Hunk” drink holders ($19.99; amazon.com) are mini versions of Chad, the muscly boyfriend pool float that’s been making a splash on Amazon recently. The three hunky drink holders feature the original Chad attached to a red-and-white striped floatie, in addition to Chad dressed as a sailor and a waiter — all shirtless, of course. “Their muscly arms ensure you won’t spill a drop, no matter how wet you get,” says the description. They were just added to Amazon, so you can expect them to start shipping out next week.

The original pool float, which also comes with a cup holder, became so popular that it sold out a few times, but he’s ready to be added to your cart again for just $19. He ships out towards the end of the month — just in time for any summer bachelorette parties or fun pool parties you have planned.

Amazon

Buy It! NPW-USA Inflatable Hunk Drink Holders, Set of 3, $19.99; amazon.com

Customers who are enamored with Chad are sure to be equally charmed by the mini versions of him.

“‘Chad’ was a huge hit at a bachelorette party. He spent the whole weekend holding various babes afloat, and his muscles were a warm embrace that every gal enjoyed,” one customer wrote.

And, if you’re too excited to wait for the drink holders or the pool float to arrive (we don’t blame you), Chad also comes as a selfie frame that’s ready to be shipped out ASAP. Whichever version you get of him, he’ll definitely be the hit of any event this summer.

Amazon

Buy It! NPW-USA Inflatable Hunk Pool Float, $18.86; amazon.com